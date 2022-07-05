Burgum directs flags flown at half-staff until sunset Saturday in honor and remembrance of Highland Park victims
BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff until sunset Saturday, July 9, and encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, in honor and remembrance of the victims of yesterday’s shooting in Highland Park, Illinois.
The governor’s directive is in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden.