Rising Investments in Earthquake-resistant Piping to Support U.S. Ductile Iron Pipes Market Growth, States Fact.MR

Governments and market players are investing heavily on ERDIP or earthquake-resistant ductile iron piping solutions that have the ability to withstand tremors. Earthquake-resistant pipes have a flexible mechanism that provides a certain amount of clearance in the joint of the pipes, allowing them to extend, deflect, and contract; it does not pull out if the pipe moves beyond the joint’s range of motion.

In addition, these pipes are able to absorb large ground dislocation such as cracks or ground subsidence by joint contraction, deflection, and anti-pull out structure. In the event of an earthquake, if one joint fully extends, it can pull other pipes like a buried chain. As such, it is also called a chain structure pipeline.

Investments in pipes that are able to tolerate seismic waves are rising substantially for building underground infrastructure such as wastewater treatment, drinking water supply, etc.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The U.S. ductile iron pipes market is valued at US$ 1.21 billion.

During the 2017-2021 historic years, the ductile iron pipes market in the U.S. witnessed 2.9% CAGR.

DN 350- DN 1000 ductile iron pipes hold 25.2% market share, while DN 1400 and DN 2000 hold 20.9% share in the overall market.

Ductile pipes for portable distribution hold 39% market share.

West U.S. dominates the market with 27.1% share.

Together, West U.S. and South-West U.S. hold 51.8% share in the United States market.

Development of Market

Key ductile iron pipe manufacturers in the United States are focusing on acquisitions to overtake other competitors in the market. They are incorporating ductile iron pipes that are resistant to fire and other seismic movements, providing reliable drinking water supply and other services without the fear of chemical leakage from plastics.

Ductile iron is able to withstand the most severe operating conditions and environmental impact as it is formed by treating magnesium with molten low-sulphur base iron under closely controlled conditions. It can withstand extremely high and low temperatures without any effect on its brittleness as opposed to the alternative materials such as plastics that are heavily influenced by temperatures.

Short Term (2022 Q2 to 2025): Development of underground infrastructure to support short term market growth.

Medium Term (2025-2028): Need to prevent the damaging impacts of disasters such as earthquakes, tornados, cyclones, etc., on the underground distribution of life necessities such as water and gas supply, to drive medium-term market growth.

Long Term (2028-2032): Product innovation in ductile iron pipes to fuel long-term demand.





Thus, all these factors are poised to provide the necessary uplift to the growth of ductile iron pipes market in the United States over the coming years.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the United States ductile iron pipes market are focusing on innovations on the technical front and developing pipe products of superior quality. They are focusing on launching pipes that perform effectively against ground displacement caused by disasters such as hurricanes, landslides, etc.

Market Developments :

McWane, Inc. acquired Clear Water Manufacturing Corporation in 2021. This acquisition is likely to expand its existing fabricated pipe business outside the United States and also improve its ability to service distribution partners across the country.

Forterra Building Products acquired U.S. Pipe in 2019. This acquisition is likely to add valuable growth to the company in terms of manufacturing and fabrication facilities throughout Mexico and the United States.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of ductile iron pipes positioned across regions in the U.S., sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Segmentation of U.S. Ductile Iron Pipes Industry Research

U.S. Ductile Iron Pipes Market by Diameter : DN 80 – DN 300 Ductile Iron Pipes DN 350 – DN 1000 Ductile Iron Pipes DN 1100 – DN 1200 Ductile Iron Pipes DN 1400 & DN 2000 Ductile Iron Pipes DN 2000 and Above Ductile Iron Pipes

U.S. Ductile Iron Pipes Market by Application : Ductile Iron Pipes for Potable Water Distribution Ductile Iron Pipes for Sewage & Waste Water Ductile Iron Pipes for Irrigation Ductile Iron Pipes for Mining Others

U.S. Ductile Iron Pipes Market by External Protection : Zn/Zn-Al + Bitumen/Epoxy Ductile Iron Pipes PE Ductile Iron Pipes PU Ductile Iron Pipes Ceramic Epoxy Ductile Iron Pipes

U.S. Ductile Iron Pipes Market by Sales Channel : Direct Sales of Ductile Iron Pipes Indirect Sales of Ductile Iron Pipes

U.S. Ductile Iron Pipes Market by Region : West U.S. South-West U.S. Mid-West U.S. North-East U.S. South-East U.S.



More Valuable Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the U.S. ductile iron pipes market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights by diameter (DN 80 – DN 300, DN 350 – DN 1000, DN 1100 – DN 1200, DN 1400 & DN 2000, DN 2000 and above), application (ductile iron pipes for potable water distribution, ductile iron pipes for sewage & wastewater, ductile iron pipes for irrigation, ductile iron pipes for mining, others), external protection (Zn/Zn-Al + bitumen/epoxy ductile iron pipes, PE ductile iron pipes, PU ductile iron pipes, ceramic epoxy ductile iron pipes), and sales channel (direct sales, indirect sales), across major regions of the United States (West U.S., South-West U.S., Mid-West U.S., North-East U.S., and South-East U.S.).

