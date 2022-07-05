Retaining local talent and providing high quality service, meet Woman-Owned Business A3L Federal Works, LLC. 

A small business with big ambitions, A3L Federal Works LLC embraces the “family like” first-class workforce #YesWV provides, and continues to seek out and thrive off of opportunities given by the WV Department of Economic Development (WV DED) and other local entities.

Headquartered in Fairmont and established in 2014, A3L Federal Works LLC (A3L) was founded by Roya Maher, a certified Project Management Professional (PMP) with extensive experience in project plan development, scheduling, budgeting, and day-to-day operations and management responsibilities. Ms. Maher is a skilled Industrial and Operations Research engineer with a strong background and experience in software engineering and process control. The company currently has 42 employees.

The mission statement of A3L reads, “To reliably and consistently provide outstanding service and lasting value on every project entrusted to us by our clients,” and CEO and founder of A3L, Roya Mayer, has built a company that lives up to this statement. As part of the defense industry in West Virginia, A3L supports STEM-related activities to help encourage West Virginia youth to pursue education and careers in the STEM fields, thus creating a pipeline of future engineers and scientists to support the DoD’s mission.

“A3L is very strong in biometrics identification systems, data analytics, technical training, and linguistics and translations,” says Maher. “I am also able to retain smart, local talent from the universities that surround our office. Everyone has the same goal of meeting the needs of our clients, and we all solve problems together.”

West Virginia’s low operating costs and location have provided advantages to A3L. The close proximity to defense contractors, Federal entities, and strategic access to major metropolitan centers without the big city costs and inconveniences is a big plus for A3L. In addition, West Virginia’s cost of doing business is among the lowest in the country. The state ranked #10 for the best business climate in Business Facilities 2021 State Rankings Report. Additionally, electrical rates ranked 19th lowest in the nation.

“A3L is a business that has collaborated greatly with other small businesses, our WV DED, and the great people who want to stay and work in our state after graduating,” said Mitch Carmichael, secretary of the WV DED. “I am thrilled that entrepreneurs like Roya have chosen to bring their ideas to life in #YesWV, and I know that A3L will only continue to grow.”

A3L Federal Works continues to say #YesWV because of the many, many opportunities that the state provides to the company. In addition to the pro-business climate, West Virginia boasts unimaginable natural beauty and has great access to outdoor activities, which is a win/win for many businesses. The future is bright for A3L and the growing defense, aerospace and technology industries throughout the state.