Restarting the Heart of the Care Industry: Cornerstone Rebrands to Advanced Care Life Services

Cornerstone In-home Care, located in Medford Oregon, is excited to announce its rebranding to Advanced Care Life Services (ACLS).

Our Caregivers are our Company!”
— Michelle MacGregor
MEDFORD, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cornerstone In-home Care, located in Medford Oregon, is excited to announce its rebranding to Advanced Care Life Services (ACLS). Seniors and their families can expect the same quality service they have come to expect, now under a new name! The rebranding also comes with the company’s passion movement to create a better working culture for caregivers.

“I am committed to providing the highest standards of care and believe we achieve this by training, supporting and lifting up the caregivers that take care of our consumers,” says Michelle MacGregor RN, WCCOMS, CLNC &amp; Owner of Advanced Care Life Services. “Our skilled team members have been hand-picked from our communities with a love for helping others.”

Advanced Care Life Services provides a different approach to senior care, which helps seniors and others needing care to remain independent and in their preferred living space. ACLS caregivers routinely provide assistance with:

● Activities of Daily Living
● Bathing and Showering
● Companionship
● Dressing
● Exercise
● Food Preparation
● Medication administration
● and more

Advanced Care Life Services’ RN staff provides hands-on training and oversight, administering of medication, delegation and assessing of home safety. A full range of in-home care needs, dementia, hospice, and end of life care is provided, including:

24/7 In Home Care
● Home Nursing Services
● In-Home Physical Therapy

“At Advanced Care Life Services, we recognize that every person has unique care needs and should be met where they are most comfortable as they enjoy their later years of life,” Michelle MacGregor adds. As an Oregon native and veteran nurse with over 20 years of experience, Michelle MacGregor has helped many families navigate challenging health care systems. Her motto is “Our Caregivers are our Company!”

With 100+ combined years of experience, 100+ satisfied clients, 50 qualified staff, and 2,500+ home visits, there is a reason Advanced Care Life Services has witnessed unprecedented success and growth.

About Advanced Care Life Services
Advanced Care Life Services (ACLS) is a family owned and operated in-home caregiver agency that
services Jackson, Josephine, and Klamath Counties, providing short-term, long-term, and respite care
with no contracts. You can learn more about ACLS in-home caregiving by clicking here.

Michelle MacGregor
Advanced Care Life Services
+1 (541) 707-2257
admin@acls.me
