eHACCP.org To Offer Online HACCP Courses in French
eHACCP.org to offer IHA accredited online HACCP courses in French. On demand, 18 hours, automated, narrated, examinable, and full of additional resources.
Great course for HACCP and a fantastic and affordable way for busy manufacturers to get their HACCP requirements in!”HAWKESBURY, ON, CANADA, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eHACCP.org a privately held food safety resource company located in Eastern Ontario that specializes in Food Safety Plans and Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) training programs will begin offering its HACCP training and certification courses in French.
— Jessa Goodeaux
“Building upon the successful launch of our Spanish language courses and with new customer requests we decided to translate our food safety courses into French,” explained Stephen Sockett, the Owner and Operator of eHACCP.org. “The Province of Quebec represents a large market opportunity for us and the extension of our product offerings into French allows us to offer our large corporate clients' food safety training in multiple languages allowing them to have the same consistency, planning, and procedures across their global facilities and operations. It also allows for more individuals globally to be properly trained in food safety, preparation, and planning,” added Mr. Sockett.
“eHACCP.org is currently supplying some of the best-known brands in the food service industry with food safety courses and certification in English. Some of our biggest corporate clients include Sysco, Whole Foods Market, Starbucks, B & G Foods, Restaurant Depot- Jetrod, Dole, and many more.
Our training programs and online Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) courses are accredited by the International HACCP Alliance,” explained Mr. Sockett. Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) certification is required for individuals that create and implement Food Safety Plans and can help employees identify and prevent hazards in their facilities.
eHACCP.org courses currently offered in English and Spanish include:
• The Certified Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) Principles and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMPs) for Food Processors and Manufacturers course.
• The Certified Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) Principles and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMPs) for Meat and Poultry Processors course.
• The Certified Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) Principles and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMPs) for Seafood.
• The Certified Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) Principles and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMPs) for Fresh Produce Industries course.
• The Certified Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) Principles and Good Distribution Practices (GDPs) for Food Storage and Distribution course.
“Our products are in great demand in the western hemisphere and we think that with the translation and narration of our product lines to include French, Spanish, and Portuguese courses we will see demand for our courses further increase in Europe and Africa,” added Mr. Sockett. “We will expand our product portfolio to include French courses this summer with the goal of having them all translated and launched by September,” outlined Mr. Sockett.
“eHACCP.org built its reputation for world-class food safety training and certification courses offered online in English. We found that our corporate clients benefited greatly from having access to training courses in Spanish so we are happy to expand our offerings into multiple new languages. The most recent being the French language but now we are starting to receive interest from our corporate clients for additional languages,” explained Mr. Sockett. "We've completed our first Portuguese HACCP course titled Certificados de APPCC/HACCP (Análise de Perigos e Pontos Críticos de Controle) para Processadores e Fabricantes de Alimentos. The course is currently available upon request.
“eHACCP.org will continue to translate our food safety courses into new languages and we will continue to grow our product offerings organically,” explained Mr. Sockett. “We now offer courses in Spanish and we recently launched our Certified Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) Principles and Good Distribution Practices (GDP) for Food Storage and Distribution course which will be offered in English, Spanish and
French,” added Mr. Sockett.
For more information or to register for the ehaccp.org training courses in either English or Spanish please visit www.ehaccp.org and to enroll in the courses in French please contact our Lead Instructor at Stephen@ehaccp.org.
Corporate clients of eHACCP.org receive a 20% discount that is applied upon the registration of five or more students.
About eHACCP.org
eHACCP.org is an online HACCP training and food safety training site for food manufacturers, processors, producers, water bottlers, and anyone working in the food industry. Our partner subject matter experts come from industry and government to ensure that the online training courses meet and exceed the
minimum requirements of both regulatory and industry entities.
eHACCP.org develops, authors, and supports content in associations with food
safety consultants, USDA and FDA inspectors, university outreach and extension coordinators, veterinarians, biochemists, biologists, business owners, and operators, instructional designers, and many other professionals whose goal is to develop and create content that promotes the strongest food safety posture for less money.
