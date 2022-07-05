Submit Release
Sparklers Likely Cause of Three-Alarm Fire in Dracut 

DRACUTThe most likely cause of a three-alarm house fire that displaced nine people was sparklers disposed in a trash can, Dracut Fire Chief Richard E. Patterson and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said.

Shortly after 12:30 this morning, Dracut firefighters responded to the area of 362 Arlington St. for a report of a residential structure fire. On arrival, they found heavy fire and smoke coming from the single-family wood-framed home. All occupants escaped safely after a neighbor observed the fire in its early stages, but the fire grew to three alarms and caused significant damage to the home.

Investigators determined that the fire originated at the left rear of the home in the area of several trash barrels, where sparklers had been disposed following an Independence Day barbecue. The fire extended to the home and reached the second floor before firefighters fully extinguished it.

“We’re very fortunate that everyone made it out of the house safely, especially given the late hour,” said Chief Patterson. “I want to remind the community that people are hurt and property is damaged by illegal fireworks every year in Massachusetts. This includes sparklers, which burn at temperatures over 1,800 degrees. They can remain hot enough to ignite debris even after they go out. Please, for your family’s safety, leave fireworks to the professionals.”

State Fire Marshal Ostroskey said illegal fireworks caused more than 900 fires between 2012 and 2021. In addition to the 43 fire service injuries and $2.1 million in damages attributed to these fires, Massachusetts medical facilities reported 31 severe burn injuries extending to 5% or more of the victims’ bodies that were caused by illegal fireworks and sparklers.

Both Chief Patterson and State Fire Marshal Ostroskey emphasized that fireworks, including sparklers, are especially unsafe around children. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, sparklers caused an estimated 900 emergency department-treated injuries nationwide in 2020 – and 44% were to children under the age of 5.

Last night’s fire was jointly investigated by the Dracut Fire Department and State Police fire investigators assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office. Mutual aid companies from the fire departments of Lowell, Methuen, Tyngsborough, Pelham, NH, and Hudson, NH, assisted at the scene, and companies from Lawrence, Nashua, NH, and Salem, NH, provided station coverage.

###

Sparklers Likely Cause of Three-Alarm Fire in Dracut 


