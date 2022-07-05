Having Championed For Animals Since She was a Youngster, Woman Becomes Youngest Franchisee in Brand’s History
I have always been ridiculously independent and free-spirited, so for me, Corporate America was never going to suit me.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Like many kids, Courtney Elliott-Harrison loved animals, having everything from fish and hamsters to horses when she was a youngster. Unlike many kids, however, she took her passion to a level that most her age wouldn’t ever have considered. When Courtney was in junior high in Mississippi, she can began writing to state congress members and even visited the state capitol to make a presentation for stricter spay and neuter laws in the state. She was also actively involved with rescue organizations, where she learned even more about humane societies and animal legislation.
We had a lot of homeless animals on the streets, and it just bothered me so much as a kid,” Courtney recalled. “My parents drove me to and fro to meet up with adults who were heavily involved in animal welfare matters. I even tried to start a ‘coalition’ called the Newton County Paw Protectors. I thought I was big stuff!”
Now 27 and a resident of Smyrna, Courtney is still as passionate as ever about animals and she is continuing to accomplish what others her age have not. In May she became what she believes is the youngest franchisee for Pet Butler, which provides dog poop-scooping services and pet-waste removal to homes and multi-family communities for thousands of clients across North America and the Atlanta area. Elliott-Harrison’s territory includes Smyrna and south Marietta.
Pet Butler offered the perfect opportunity to turn Courtney’s passion into a livelihood. Courtney still has pets – she and her wife have two rescue dogs, Malcolm and Chopin, and a cat named Kahlo. Likewise, Pet Butler has a strong social mission aimed at supporting animal rescues, shelters, and humane societies. “It was important for me to find a company that had just as much passion as I did for animals and that emphasizes being actively involved in people’s communities,” Courtney said. “I also always knew I would have my own business. I have been adamant about that my whole life, so it is amazing that it has come to fruition at this age.”
The timing could not be any better for Courtney to join the Pet Butler network. According to a recent study by Morgan Stanley, the $100 billion pet industry is poised to nearly triple to $275 billion by 2030 thanks to favorable demographics and surging increases in new pet owners and spending. What’s more, 65 percent of 18- to 34-year-olds say they plan to acquire or add a pet in the next five years, helping drive what’s expected to be a 14 percent increase in pet ownership by 2030.
Prior to joining Pet Butler, Courtney had worked in the retail industry. But then the pandemic struck and Courtney became seriously ill after contracting COVID-19, forcing her to take a three-month leave of absence. The entire experience left her both physically and mentally drained, leading her to seek a new chapter in her life as part of the Great Resignation late in 2021.
“I knew early on when COVID started that I could not continue in my previous field with the way things had become,” Courtney said. “For one, the emotional toll it had taken, and two, the physical toll. I have always been ridiculously independent and free-spirited, so for me, Corporate America was never going to suit me. I believe in working to live, not vice versa. And when I attempted to return to work after catching COVID, I couldn’t work at the same capacity I had been. It took seven months to get my health back in order. I suppose before I had COVID I had started losing sight of what a work/life balance is and I was simply not happy. After getting COVID I was determined to get myself in a place where I was living the way I wanted to and enjoying my life because it was so quickly halted for seven months.”
Courtney considered working for an existing pet care company but didn’t want to give up her dream of business ownership. She realized a franchise system would offer the structure and guidance she wanted when her father discovered Pet Butler while scouting for potential franchises to join. And in May, her dream finally became a reality.
While you might think the economic impact of the pet poop industry is just a drop in the bucket (sorry), that’s not the case.
According to the latest figures from market research publisher Packaged Facts, retail sales of pet cleanup products was expected to reach $4 billion in the U.S. And it’s no surprise that pet owners are more than willing to spend – and spend a lot – on their furry friends. With the continued growth in pet ownership and the trends in pet parenting, (see new Washington Post article here), Pet Butler is well-positioned to be the go-to service provider for all pets’ needs.
“The marketing that’s done on behalf of your business and how detailed and involved their efforts are – that level of support doesn’t exist with other franchises,” Courtney said of Pet Butler. “Everyone on the team is so amazing and knowledgeable. Their passion for what they do is inspiring.”
For more information visit https://www.petbutler.com
About Pet Butler
Pet Butler Franchise was acquired in 2017 by Spring-Green Enterprises, the parent company of +43 years old Spring-Green Lawn Care and SGE Marketing Services. They currently have 92 territories operated by 36 owners in 26 states. Pet Butler provides an opportunity for pet lovers to turn their passion for pets into a business. To learn more about how Pet Butler serves pets and their people, visit www.petbutler.com and connect on Facebook and LinkedIn. To inquire about a franchise call 844-777-8608 or go to www.petbutlerfranchise.com .
