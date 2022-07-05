Governor's Traffic Safety Committee Announces Free Child Seat Inspections and Assistance in Suffolk County July 1, 2022 Governor Hochul Announces Suspension of Construction-related Lane Closures for July 4th Holiday

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tuesday, July 5, 2022

GOVERNOR’S TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMITTEE ANNOUNCES FREE CHILD SEAT INSPECTIONS AND ASSISTANCE IN SUFFOLK COUNTY

Free Inspections by Appointment Offered Year-Round

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) today reminded parents and caregivers in Suffolk County that free car seat checks by certified child passenger safety technicians are available on Thursday, July 7, in Holtsville, and Saturday, July 16, in Farmingville.

When: Thursday, July 7, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Brookhaven Safety Town, 249 Buckley Road, Holtsville

For more information, contact Karen Harper at (631) 451-5335 or [email protected].

When: Saturday, July 16, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Farmingville Fire Department, 780 Horseblock Road, Farmingville

For more information, contact Sergio G. Moller at (631) 854-8989 or [email protected].

These events are part of a yearlong safety initiative in which state and local law enforcement agencies and various community safety partners offer free child seat inspections. Trained technicians use the “Learn, Practice, and Explain” model to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose and properly install the appropriate seat for their child’s age and size and their vehicle, so it can be used correctly every time.

Those who cannot attend one of these free car seat check events can make an appointment with a local fitting station. Find more information on upcoming car seat check events near you. See additional information on car seats and booster seats, including installation help and car seat recommendations, from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website.

In addition to car seat inspections, parents and caregivers can view a series of videos produced by NHSTA on proper installation of rear-facing and forward-facing car seats and booster seats. NHTSA also offers information on registering a child safety seat and finding the right car seat based a child’s age and size.

