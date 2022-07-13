A Chiropractor in NYC Recommends One of the Top Laptop Stands for 2022
“The Strategist featuring BIBC’s chiropractor means that the clinic is focused on helping individuals achieve better health through proper posture.”WESTCHESTER, NY, USA, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Body in Balance Chiropractic (BIBC) was featured by The Strategist as its in-house chiropractor recommends one of the top laptop stands for 2022. Specifically, the article mentioned Dr. Jan Lefkowitz, a chiropractor of BIBC, advocating the VariDesk ProPlus 36 laptop stand.
According to the article, for those who sit at a desk all day, the health ramifications are clear. Workers tend to hunch over their work, drop their shoulders, and slouch. The result is a sore, tight lower back and an aching upper body. However, using a combination of innovative stands and technology, direct hands-on clinical intervention, and a holistic approach, workers can avoid these health issues.
As a growing number of studies reveal the harmful effects of sitting, a new genre of ergonomics-focused products and services is emerging. The latest examples include standing desks and stands that promise to help prevent slouching, improve posture, and get workers to focus better or feel comfortable in front of their computers.
The clinic in Westchester, New York, is more focused on improving people’s health by providing the solutions for such issues, and avoiding long-term potential injuries. They state that they care about the long term health of their patients and are committed to guiding anyone to avoid posture problems through proper posture and alignment. This is why they continue to advocate for the importance of an ergonomic work station.
About Body in Balance Chiropractic (BIBC)
BIBC offers a holistic approach to treating posture, pain, and alignment issues by working with the full body. As a holistic clinic, BIBC employs natural and complementary therapies . From chiropractic services, movement training and advanced massage therapy and nutritional advice, they are dedicated to guiding and supporting patients.
The clinic brings together some of the top practitioners in their field as well as an evidence-based approach to help create positive changes.
About Dr. Jan Lefkowitz
Dr. Jan Lefkowitz is one of the chiropractors in BIBC. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Pennsylvania. After his degree, he attended New York Chiropractic College where he graduated cum laude with a Doctor of Chiropractic degree in 2001. His interest is in helping patients understand their own health, improve their well-being, and embrace the process of healing naturally.
He is also a member of the American Chiropractic Association (ACA), the International Chiropractic Pediatric Association (ICPA), and the International Society of Clinical Rehab Specialists (ISCRS).
About The Strategist
The Strategist is a section of New York Magazine that is devoted to selecting the top products and deals on the internet. They cover a variety of categories, including beauty, home decor, and more. The Strategist frequently interview experts in their product recommendations to ensure they will benefit consumers.
