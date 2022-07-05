Submit Release
Audiophile Garage Offers "Hot Rods for the Ears"

A new audio showroom in the Litchfield Hills of NW Connecticut

FALLS VILLAGE, CT, USA, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Audiophile Garage, an audio showroom featuring top brands from around the world, has opened in NW Connecticut. The space is the brainchild of former audio engineer and professional musician Tim Hall, who moved to the area in 2017.

“Stereo stores are an endangered species, like many bricks-and-mortar shops,” Hall says. “Business has moved largely online, but there are serious limitations to that approach.” He points to room acoustics and system synergy as two important services he can provide clients. “The room is as important as the gear,” he says. “No amount of YouTube reviews can change that fact.” For this reason, as well as the fact that no two people hear or experience music in precisely the same way, Hall believes that stereo gear is best experienced in person before making a decision.

The Audiophile Garage features full-sized systems as well as portable gear and select home theater components. One thing they do not offer, ironically, is car audio systems. Hall says he chose the Garage moniker for two reasons. “We’re located near the legendary Lime Rock Racetrack, and I wanted to honor that local history.” And the second reason? “We’re actually located in my garage,” he laughs.

The Audiophile Garage currently welcomes visitors by appointment only. One can schedule a visit at audiophilegarage.us or calling/texting Tim at 347.541.0691

