Pavement repair scheduled on I-29 near Oslo interchange

BISMARCK, N.D. – Concrete pavement repair (CPR) is scheduled to begin on the southbound lanes of Interstate 29 near the Oslo interchange on July 7.

The CPR work will begin near the Oslo interchange and proceed south to mile point 147.

The speed limit will be reduced to 65 mph in the work area and 40 mph where workers are present. A 12-foot width restriction will also be in place throughout the work zone.

The repair is expected to be completed in early October.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Matthew Walstad

mjwalstad@nd.gov

