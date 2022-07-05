Johnson County Rehabilitation Hospital at Overland Park Names Dr. Lauren Neuman as Medical Director

Dr. Neuman, Med Director

New Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospital on College Blvd in Overland Park Announces Key Medical Leader

OVERLAND PARK, KS, USA, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Johnson County Rehabilitation Hospital at Overland Park names Dr. Lauren Neuman as their new Medical Director for the inpatient rehabilitation hospital opening this month. Dr. Neuman will lead the medical staff and therapy teams to provide quality patient care and rehabilitation to the patients needing these services in the Overland Park and surrounding Kansas City areas.

"I look forward to returning home to the Kansas City area to work in our brand new hospital with an exceptional team to deliver high quality rehab services to patients who have suffered a debilitating illness or injury,” said Dr. Neuman.

Dr. Lauren Neuman has served as a rehabilitation consultant in Los Angeles, California Dr. Neuman received her Bachelor of Science in Cellular and Molecular Biology with an Academic Minor in Sociology from Tulane University, cum laude. She obtained a Master of Business Administration in Healthcare Leadership from Rockhurst University, Helzberg School of Management, magna cum laude. Dr. Neuman received her medical degree from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences, where she was recognized with an award for clinical excellence. She subsequently completed an Internal Medicine internship and Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation residency at The University of Kansas Medical Center.

Dr. Neuman is board-certified in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation by the American Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.

Johnson County Rehabilitation Hospital at Overland Park is one of seven inpatient rehab hospitals under development by N2W Hospitals. The 40-bed rehab hospital will open this month and the motivated team will provide comprehensive rehab for people in the Overland Park and surrounding Kansas City communities who have suffered a debilitating disease or injury, such as a stroke, brain injury, major multi-trauma, and other complex neurological and orthopedic diseases or injuries, and return these patients to an optimal fulfilling life. Visit Johnson County Rehab on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About N2W Hospitals

N2W Hospitals is a partnership between New Era Companies, WB Development, and Nobis Rehabilitation Partners.

New Era is a vertically integrated healthcare real estate development and capital investment company. New Era has a strong track record of successful, high-quality medical, mixed-use developments, and strategic acquisitions. New Era works with healthcare systems, medical groups, and communities to strategically and programmatically enhance the level of medical services in the communities they serve. Our multidisciplinary approach and seasoned management team deliver consistent results for our investors and clients. For more information about New Era Companies, visit neweracompanies.com

WB Development Partners is a leading full-service real estate development firm, providing high-quality service and project management for a variety of development needs across multiple industries. WB’s team will work with you every step of the way to understand your development needs and goals. We are with you from conception to final completion of your project through land acquisition, permitting, design, and construction. For more information about WB Development Partners, visit wbdevpartners.com.

Nobis Rehabilitation Partners brings together hospitals, developers, and investment partners to develop, operate, and manage inpatient rehabilitation facilities. Nobis Rehab Partners currently operates seven hospitals with 4 opening throughout the rest of 2022 and nine more under construction. The patients at Nobis-managed hospitals will receive the best care from the finest caregivers in the most uniquely designed and efficient hospital. For more information, visit nobisrehabpartners.com