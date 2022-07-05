Smectite Revenue to Grow 3X between 2022 and 2032 in Nanoclay Market, reaching roughly US$ 6.4 Bn, Forecasts Fact.MR

“During the projected period, the rise in the number of market participants in the Nanoclay market can change the competition structure over the span of 10 years.” comments a Fact.MR analyst.

/EIN News/ -- United States, Rockville, MD, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nanoclay Market revenues were estimated at US$ 1.9 Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12% from 2022-2032, according to a recently published Fact.MR report. By the end of 2032, the sales of Nanoclay Market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 6.4 Bn. Absolute dollar opportunity through Smectite is expected to cross valuation of US$ 2.8 Bn during 2022 – 2032.



Government rules encouraging the use of polymer nanocomposites owing to which nanoclays’ demand in the aerospace and automotive industries is also expected to accelerate. Nanoclays outperform typical clays in terms of mechanical strength, gas barrier characteristics, flame retardancy, thermal and electrical conductivity, and rheology.

The rapid development of the COVID-19 pandemic forced several governments to impose tight lockdown regulations, halting Nanoclays import and export. Many offline businesses have closed as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic, leading in an increase in the number of individuals purchasing online. The packaging segment is growing due to the increased usage of packing equipment as a result of frequent online purchases.

For more insights into the Market, Get A Sample of this Report!

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7524

The global nanoclays market is predicted to grow rapidly due to the surge in its application across aircraft & aviation, automotive, hygiene products, biomaterials, medical, dyes, pigments and paints. These nanoparticles are used as adhesives for polymers to improve their mechanical, barrier, and thermal properties. They are chemically generated or naturally occurring inorganic minerals. Nanoclays are widely employed in the automotive and aerospace sectors, where they are used to replace conventional materials in the manufacture of aeroplanes, resulting in weight savings of hundreds of tonnes of aviation fuel.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global Nanoclay Market is expected to reach a market size of US$ 2.1 Bn by 2022.

Based on end-use, packaging segment, is expected to register the highest CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period.

United States is expected to remain the most dominant market with absolute dollar growth opportunity of US$ 1.3 Bn during 2022 – 2032.

The market in South Korea is set to experience the highest CAGR of 13.9% during the 2022-2032 forecast period.

For Comprehensive Insights Ask An Analyst Here

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7524

Competitive Landscape

The market is fiercely competitive, where key players are increasingly focused to obtain a competitive advantage. The key companies in the Nanoclay Market are focused on R&D to produce innovative technological solutions.

In February 2022, Merck has finalized its purchase of Exelead for about USD 780 Mn in cash, subject to regulatory clearances and other customary closing conditions. As a result of this transaction, Merck's nanoclay and lipid production portfolio has been enhanced.

In December 2021, under a new distribution agreement DKSH's Business Unit Performance Materials is now in charge of Elementis' portfolio of speciality ingredients for personal care products in Belgium, including antiperspirant actives. It will be in charge of sales and marketing, as well as distribution, transportation, and customer service.

As a renowned specialist in rheology and a global pioneer in antiperspirant actives, Elementis provides a broad range of green solutions, including natural clay rheology modifiers and bio-functional active components.





Market Segments Covered in Nanoclay Market Analysis

By Product Type : Smectite Nanoclay Kaolinite (Kaolin Nanoclay) Other Product Type (Bentonite Nanocaly, Montmorillonite Nanoclay)

By End- Use : Nanoclays for Packaging Nanoclays for Agriculture Nanoclays for Biomedical Application Nanoclays for Water Treatment Nanoclays for Automotive Nanoclays for Paints and Coatings Nanoclays for Flame Retardant Other End-Uses

By Region : North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA







Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7524

More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Nanoclay Market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals extensive growth in Nanoclay Market in terms of Product Type (Smectite, Kaolinite and Other Product Type), End-Use (Packaging, Automotive, Paints and Coatings, Flame Retardant and Other End-Uses) across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

About the Chemical Division at Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned Chemicals team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analyzed the Chemicals and Materials industry across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services.

Check out more studies related to Chemical And Materials Industry, conducted by Fact.MR:

Ethylene Oxide Market - Ethylene Oxide Market Analysis by Application (Ethylene Glycol, Ethoxylates, Ethanolamines, Glycol Esters, Other Applications), by End Use Industry (Automotive, Agrochemicals, Food and Beverage, Textile, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Detergents, Other End Use Industries) and by Region- 2022 to 2032

Succinic Acid Market - Succinic Acid Market Analysis, By Type (Petro-based, Bio-based), By End Use (Industrial, Coatings, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics) - Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt Market - Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt Market Analysis, By Raw Material (PAN, Pitch, Rayon), By Type (Carbon Felt, Graphite Felt), By Application (Furnaces, Batteries, Filters) - Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

Methyl Chloride Market - Methyl Chloride Market Analysis By Function (Methyl Chloride Intermediates, Methyl Chloride Refrigerants & Methyl Chloride Solvents) By Application & By Region – Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

Cenospheres Market - Cenospheres Market By Type (Gray Cenospheres, White Cenospheres), By End Use (Refractories, Construction, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Paints & Coatings) & Region - Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

Hyaluronic Acid Market - Hyaluronic Acid Market Analysis, By Application (Dermal Fillers, Osteoarthritis, Ophthalmic), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), By End Use (Pharmaceuticals, Dermatology Clinics & Cosmetic Surgery Centers, Food, Personal Care) - Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

Renewable Chemicals Market - Renewable Chemicals Market by Product Type (Ethanol, Ketones, Biopolymers, Platform Chemicals, and Other Product Types), Feedstocks (Biomass, Corn, Sugarcane, Algae, and Other Feedstocks), End-Use (Automotive, Medical, Food and Beverages, Petrochemicals, Textile, Agriculture and Other End-Uses) and Region -2022 to 2032

Road Marking Paints and Coatings Market - Road Marking Paints and Coatings Market by Type (Paint based Materials, Performance-based Materials), Application (Road and Highway Marking, Parking Lot Marking, Factory Marking, Airport Marking, Other Applications), and By Region- 2022 to 2032

Industrial Enzymes Market - Industrial Enzymes Market By Product Type (Carbohydrases, Proteases, Lipases) By Application (Technical, Feed Additives, Food Processing), By End Use (Food & Beverages, Detergents, Animal Feed, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Nutraceuticals, Textiles) & Region - Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

Oleochemicals Market - Oleochemicals Market By Type (Fatty Acid, Fatty Alcohol, Glycerin), By Application (Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Soaps & Detergents, Polymers) & Region - Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-158