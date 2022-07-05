MDC, partners to host Prescribed Burn Association Interest Meeting July 21 in Boone County

Body

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The careful use of prescribed fire can improve the health of your land as well as protect life and property. Prescribed burns can help to clear overgrown areas, increase plant diversity, and are cheaper alternatives to herbicides when removing invasive species.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is partnering with the Missouri Prescribed Fire Council and Quail Forever to host a Prescribed Burn Association (PBA) Interest Meeting July 21 in Columbia. The meeting will be held from 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the MO Soybean Association Bay Farm located at 5601 S. Rangeline Road.

A PBA is a group of landowners and other proactive citizens that form a partnership to conduct prescribed burns. The members pool their knowledge, manpower, and equipment to help others in their association conduct prescribed burns.

Attendees of the July 21 meeting will learn about the benefits of prescribed fire, how PBAs function, and how to sign up to be a member.

Snacks and drinks will be provided. Participants must register in advance at https://bit.ly/PBAstart.

For additional information, contact MDC Community and Private Land Conservationist Ryan Lueckenhoff at Ryan.Lueckenhoff@mdc.mo.gov.

For more information about prescribed fire, visit moprescribedfire.org.