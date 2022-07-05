Missouri Department of Labor Warns of Messaging Scams

Jefferson City, MO –– The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations is warning individuals about potential messaging scams involving Missouri’s unemployment program. The department is advising everyone be wary of suspicious email or text messages, as well as any links they contain. Text messages from the department will never include links.

The scams often involve email or text messages attempting to acquire personal information from individuals to gain access to funds or commit identity theft. Phishing messages often ask for personal information such as social security number, birthdate, PIN number, or other data. These messages may appear to have been sent by the Missouri Department of Labor, the Division of Employment Security, a banking institution or other entity.

Anyone unsure if a message about Missouri’s unemployment program is legitimate is encouraged to contact the department for verification. Individuals may submit a request online or speak to a representative by calling 800-320-2519.

###