Closure Planned for Utility Work on S.D. Highway 42 (Arrowhead Parkway) Project in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release:  Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Contact:  Steve Neumeister, Project Engineer, 605-367-5680

 
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that S.D. Highway 42 (Arrowhead Parkway) will be closed to traffic from East 10th Street to East 26th Street beginning Monday, July 11, 2022. 

A detour will be installed around the project at Veterans Parkway to 26th Street. Access will be maintained to local traffic throughout the project.

This closure is for the completion of utility work and will be reopened to thru traffic by Thursday, July 14, 2022.     

To learn more, please find the project summary, timeline, and maps on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/siouxfalls-pcn-05c2-05c6-06yq.

 

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov

-30-

 

