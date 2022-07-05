Idaho Department of Commerce Announces IGEM Grant RecipientsJun14

MEDIA ALERT

BOISE, Idaho (June 14, 2022) – Idaho Commerce is pleased to announce the latest recipients of Idaho Global Entrepreneurial Mission (IGEM) grants.

The IGEM Council awarded the University of Idaho a total of $348,556 in three supplemental grants. IGEM funding in the amount of $150,204 will assist RILE Ag in its continued development of a genomic panel crucial to the sheep industry. IGEM funding in the amount of $106,175 was approved to assist industry partner, Hempitecture in the iterative development of its fiber insulation products. Finally, the amount of $92,177 will be utilized for novel techniques in the drilling and extraction of rare earth elements with Idaho Strategic Resources.

“These three projects demonstrate Idaho’s diverse and evolving industries. RILE Ag, is a global leader in the sheep industry. Hempitecture is bringing to market new sustainable building products that will be manufactured here in Idaho,” Idaho Commerce Director Tom Kealey said. “In today’s digital world that is reliant on electronics, mining and rare earth elements are crucial. U of I and Idaho Strategic Resources is exploring novel mining techniques that apply innovative technologies to this traditional Idaho industry.”

The IGEM Council also awarded Boise State University (BSU) a total of $146,223 for two supplemental commercialization grants. One award in the amount of $98,223 will assist industry partner, Pitch Aeronautics in the development of their cyclorotor drone with the inclusion of crack measurement capability and an improved global positioning system. The second award of $48,000 will assist industry partner Anheuser-Busch in continued research and development on barley germination.

“IGEM fosters unique partnerships between Idaho universities and Idaho companies. From startups like Pitch Aeronautics to global brands like Anheuser-Busch, IGEM’s support of next-generation innovation provides investments for companies and universities to develop cutting-edge technologies and solutions,” Kealey said.

For this fiscal year ending June 2022, the IGEM Council has awarded $1.3 million toward research and development of innovations that benefit Idaho companies and the economy.

IGEM funds are awarded to Idaho public research universities that partner with entrepreneurs on research projects geared toward commercialization.

Please visit the IGEM website at http://igem.idaho.gov for program and application information.

