Could the fiscal and monetary policy response to the pandemic be repeated?

By Robin Brooks, Jonathan Pingle, David Wessel

To protect against the economic effects of the pandemic, the federal government borrowed more than $5 trillion—about 20% of one year’s output—in 2020 and 2021. Now, in 2022, the Federal Reserve is attempting to tamp down inflation. What lessons should we take from this policy experiment? Could a similar response be repeated in future crises? Recession Remedies podcast Host David Wessel explores the coordination between fiscal and monetary policy with Robin Brooks, managing director and chief economist at the Institute of International Finance, and Jonathan Pingle, managing director and chief U.S. economist at UBS.

Recession Remedies podcast is part of the Brookings Podcast Network. Subscribe and listen on Apple, Spotify, Google, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Send feedback email to podcasts@brookings.edu, and follow and tweet at @policypodcasts on Twitter.