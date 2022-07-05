Submit Release
News Search

There were 681 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,833 in the last 365 days.

Could the fiscal and monetary policy response to the pandemic be repeated?

By Robin Brooks, Jonathan Pingle, David Wessel

To protect against the economic effects of the pandemic, the federal government borrowed more than $5 trillion—about 20% of one year’s output—in 2020 and 2021. Now, in 2022, the Federal Reserve is attempting to tamp down inflation. What lessons should we take from this policy experiment? Could a similar response be repeated in future crises? Recession Remedies podcast Host David Wessel explores the coordination between fiscal and monetary policy with Robin Brooks, managing director and chief economist at the Institute of International Finance, and Jonathan Pingle, managing director and chief U.S. economist at UBS.

Recession Remedies podcast is part of the Brookings Podcast Network. Subscribe and listen on AppleSpotify, Google, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Send feedback email to podcasts@brookings.edu, and follow and tweet at @policypodcasts on Twitter.

You just read:

Could the fiscal and monetary policy response to the pandemic be repeated?

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.