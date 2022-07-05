Paving Project on Ben Franklin Road and Warren Road in Indiana County

​Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing a paving project on Ben Franklin Road (State Route 4422) and Warren Road (State Route 3024) in White Township, Indiana County starting July 5, 2022.

As part of a $3.30 million repaving project, crews from Derry Construction, Inc, will be milling and repaving portions of Ben Franklin Road (State Route 4422) and Warren Road (State Route 3024). Crews will be doing both night and day operations. There will be temporary paint lines and rough road surfaces during the course of operations.

Ben Franklin Road paving will occur between Philadelphia Street/West Pike to Oakland Avenue/ PA 286 and the Warren Road project will be between Ben Franklin Road/Sheetz to Oakland Avenue/PA 286/Sunoco).

Flaggers will be directing traffic as needed. Motorists should expect delays and use caution in the area.

This work is part of a $3.3 million repaving project in Indiana County.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.



Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District10.



Follow PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.



MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

###





