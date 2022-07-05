Submit Release
News Search

There were 626 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,762 in the last 365 days.

Paving Project on Ben Franklin Road and Warren Road in Indiana County

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing a paving project on Ben Franklin Road (State Route 4422) and Warren Road (State Route 3024) in White Township, Indiana County starting July 5, 2022.

As part of a $3.30 million repaving project, crews from Derry Construction, Inc, will be milling and repaving portions of Ben Franklin Road (State Route 4422) and Warren Road (State Route 3024).  Crews will be doing both night and day operations.  There will be temporary paint lines and rough road surfaces during the course of operations.

Ben Franklin Road paving will occur between Philadelphia Street/West Pike to Oakland Avenue/ PA 286 and the Warren Road project will be between Ben Franklin Road/Sheetz to Oakland Avenue/PA 286/Sunoco).

Flaggers will be directing traffic as needed.  Motorists should expect delays and use caution in the area.

This work is part of a $3.3 million repaving project in Indiana County.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District10

Follow PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

###


You just read:

Paving Project on Ben Franklin Road and Warren Road in Indiana County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.