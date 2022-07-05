With MICE Business on the Rise, Questex Brings Together Top Meeting and Incentive Planners With Global Destinations, Tourism Boards and Hotel Groups at a Pivotal Time

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Global Meeting & Incentive Travel Exchange (GMITE) returned to The Delano Las Vegas this year from June 29 – July 2, 2022, to host one-to-one private suite meetings between a roster of 65 hosted, high-volume North American incentive buyers and meeting planners with a combined purchasing power of $1.5 billion together with 67 global suppliers. The event generated 1,467 face-to-face meetings in just two and half days.

GMITE, the industry’s only hosted buyer event held in private suites, provided the ideal backdrop for solidifying new relationships in a luxurious setting built for relaxed networking, one-to-one meetings, and exceptional education.

The event kicked off with an earnest discussion, “The Great Reimagination: A NEW Business Case for In-Person Experiences,” which was moderated by Jessie States, CMP, CMM, Vice President, MPI Academy. The panel featured two buyers; Rita Malek, Business Development Director, McVeigh Global Meetings and Events and Catherine Jones, Principal, The Edventives Group, and two suppliers; Elisabeth Kinch, Director of National Accounts, Fontainebleau Hotels and Kent Elliott, Director of Destination Global Sales, Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce providing insights into both the supply and demand of the future of MICE business.

“We are thrilled to be back at the Delano with GMITE this year, the original home base for the private, suite meetings,” said Caren Cotto, Event Director. “GMITE is a critical event for the MICE industry to attend as its unique format leverages the most optimal ROI for both parties, when you include the private meetings, multiple networking opportunities and education. There really is nothing else like it in the industry.”

GMITE’s mission is to create unforgettable experiences for attendees, and this year’s featured networking activity was no exception as the group was the first to explore Perception Las Vegas, the Strip’s first state of the art 17,000 square foot digital art museum with its opening exhibition “Leonardo: The Universal Man,” celebrating the life and work of Leonardo da Vinci.

New this year, was a keynote presentation on day two by Stephanie Harris, President, The Incentive Research Foundation, “Hospitality: Incentive Expectations and Reality.” Harris’ presentation shared findings of an inaugural annual survey held in partnership with Questex surrounding the dissonance between service levels at hotels and destinations as well as the expectations of incentive program owners and participants.

An exciting announcement made at the event was the return of Questex’s Caribbean & Mexico Meeting & Incentive Travel Exchange (CMITE), which will be held August 21-24, 2023 at Secrets Wild Orchid & St. James Montego Bay.

“GMITE has been an amazing experience; so much enthusiasm on the part of planners sourcing for 2023 and beyond,” said John Woolcock, Manager, Groups & Conventions, Jamaica Tourist Board. “We have received quite a number of leads so far which is extremely encouraging. As encouraging are the many new planners we’ve met and reconnecting with ones we have not seen in many years. We’re looking forward to hosting CMITE in August next year and to showcasing the many product offerings the island offers for the MICE market.’”

“The experience has been excellent. I like the private suite format, as it is more comfortable and makes it easier to communicate,” said Cindy Hughes, Director, National Accounts, Global Cynergies. “The quality of the suppliers is outstanding as was the breakfast panel discussion and lunch presentation. I’m having productive meetings which makes the time very worthwhile.”

Those interested in becoming a supplier for CMITE or GMITE are encouraged to reach out to Caren Cotto, Event Director, Questex at ccotto@questex.com and those interested in applying as a hosted buyer can contact Andrea Hutchinson, Delegate Relations Director, Questex at ahutchinson@questex.com.

To learn more about GMITE visit www.gmiteevent.com and follow the event on Facebook and LinkedIn with hashtag #GMITE2022. 2023 GMITE dates will be announced in the coming weeks and application will open soon.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jennifer Rosen

Marketing Director, Questex Wellness Group

212-400-6233

Jrosen@questex.com