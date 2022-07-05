Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre strongly calls on the public to take personal protective measures

MACAU, July 5 - In view that transmission in the community has occurred, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre states that, the Government has distributed KN95 masks, which can effectively prevent COVID-19, to all residents in Macao.

The Centre also strongly calls on members of the public to adopt personal protective measures: except for eating and drinking, wear a KN95 mask at all times while going out or at workplaces. Besides, residents should have meals separately as much as possible or have meals in a space separated by a partition in order to avoid infection.