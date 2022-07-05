Citywide NAT (15H00): 608,844 samples collected; 472,839 proved negative; cumulatively 50 tubes of mixed samples tested positive

MACAU, July 5 - With regard to the 4th round of citywide NAT programme, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre announces the following:

Starting from: 04/07/2022 | Time: 09:00

Last update: 05/07/2022 | Time: 15:00

No. of samples collected: 608,844

Negative results: 472,839

Cumulative Total of mixed samples tested positive: 50

Taking into account that community transmission of the disease is detected in the territory, the Centre appeals to the public to proactively cooperate with the Government, book and complete the test as soon as possible, so that potential cases can be detected in a timely manner, making it possible to block transmission chains and prevent further spread of the disease in the community.

The booking link of the Citywide NAT Programme is: https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/allpeoplernatestbook; relevant test results will not be displayed on the Macao Health Code, and cannot be used for immigration purposes. If necessary, citizens may click on the link at the bottom of the Macao Health Code’s homepage, or enter this link: https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/rnachecker to inquire records and results of the citywide NATs or self-paid NATs in the recent 2 days. Sampling records can be found even if relevant results are still unavailable.

For those who get tested at self-paid NAT stations, their test results will be uploaded to the Macao Health Code for immigration purposes, and will be counted in the citywide NAT programme. Prior booking is also strictly required (link: https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/rnatestbook/V21/ or https://app.ssm.gov.mo/prsranbook/Booking/Booking?lang=ch or https://app.ssm.gov.mo/airportprsrnabook ).

Before going to the NAT stations to get tested, the public must first perform a rapid antigen test (RAT) by themselves at home. If tested negative, go to the NAT station for sampling as scheduled. Upon entry into the NAT station, present a health code containing a RAT negative result or a photo showing a RAT negative result; otherwise, such entry would be denied.

If the RAT result is positive, regardless of whether having fever, respiratory symptoms or other discomfort, the concerned individual should call an ambulance (Tel: 119, 120 or 2857 2222) and report the result through the Macao Health Code. The declarant and the co-living individuals must stay home and wait patiently for being transferred to the quarantine site by the designated ambulance.

There is no exemption period for the 4th round of citywide NAT programme. Anyone who remains untested after 6:00 pm on 5 July will be assigned a yellow health code. According to relevant regulations, yellow code holders may not be allowed to enter public places, take public transport or leave the city. They will be taken by the police to a designated venue to undergo sampling, and will not be allowed to leave the venue until their test returns as negative. People who refuse to take the test will be subject to medical observation at designated venue for 14 days.