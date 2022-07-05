Three key groups in sectors of security services, cleaning services and property management are required to undergo a nucleic acid test every day from 6 to 9 July

MACAU, July 5 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre (hereinafter referred to as “the Centre”) states that the work of security services, cleaning services and property management is essential to the operation of the society and involves a lot of contact. According to analysis of the latest data, these three groups of people are at higher risk of infection. In order to protect the safety of staff in the related industries as well as the general public, it is necessary to strengthen testing. To this end, staff in three sectors, including security services, cleaning services and property management are required to undergo a nucleic acid test every day from 6 to 9 July and the interval between two tests must be at least 12 hours. Their nucleic acid test results are also counted in the mass nucleic acid testing programme and there is no need to repeat the tests.

The Centre appeals to employers to exercise discretion and allow staff to go for testing during working hours. They are urged not to consider the testing as a requirement for work. In addition, it is unnecessary for the staff concerned to rush to take the test before work. Relevant departments are having ongoing communication with organisations of the related industries to coordinate the testing arrangements. To facilitate testing of the three aforementioned key groups, the opening hours of several stations will be extended. Details on appointments and arrangements will be announced later.