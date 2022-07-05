Submit Release
Governor Lamont Announces the Department of Revenue Services Will Host a Webinar Thursday About the 2022 Connecticut Child Tax Rebate

Governor Ned Lamont

07/05/2022

Governor Lamont Announces the Department of Revenue Services Will Host a Webinar Thursday About the 2022 Connecticut Child Tax Rebate

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that the Connecticut Department of Revenue Services will host a live webinar on Thursday, July 7, 2022, to discuss the 2022 Connecticut Child Tax Rebate. Any Connecticut resident seeking information about the state tax rebate is encouraged to participate.

Representatives from the state agency will give a presentation about the rebate and answer frequently asked questions. The webinar is expected to last approximately 30 minutes and will be hosted on the Microsoft Teams live events platform. It will be presented in English at 10:00 a.m., followed by a presentation in Spanish at 11:00 a.m.

To participate in this live event, visit portal.ct.gov/DRS and click the link for the Child Tax Rebate Live Event. No pre-registration is required.

English webinar

WHO: Department of Revenue Services
WHAT: Live webinar about the 2022 Connecticut Child Tax Rebate (English)
WHEN: Thursday, July 7, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
WHERE: Link to event

Spanish webinar

WHO: Department of Revenue Services
WHAT: Live webinar about the 2022 Connecticut Child Tax Rebate (Spanish)
WHEN: Thursday, July 7, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.
WHERE: Link to event

The 2022 Connecticut Child Tax Rebate was created by Governor Lamont and the General Assembly earlier this year and is providing taxpayers with a state tax rebate of up to $250 per child for a maximum of three children. Any Connecticut resident who claimed at least one dependent child 18 years old or younger on their 2021 federal income tax return may be eligible.

To receive the rebate, residents are required to submit an application to the Department of Revenue Services by July 31, 2022. Applications can be submitted online by visiting portal.ct.gov/DRS and clicking the icon that says, “2022 CT Child Tax Rebate.”

Twitter: @GovNedLamont
Facebook: Office of Governor Ned Lamont

