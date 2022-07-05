Chip Seal and Fog Seal Projects Scheduled to Begin in Aberdeen Area

For Immediate Release: Friday, July 1, 2022

Contact: Robert Ward, Aberdeen Area Engineering Supervisor, 605-626-7885

ABERDEEN, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says crews will begin chip seal and fog seal projects on several highways in the Aberdeen Area beginning Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

Weather dependent, the contractor will move from one project to the next in the scheduled following order, with fog seal applications to follow behind the completed chip seals:

S.D. Highway 25 – Project begins west of Roslyn and progresses east/north for 19 miles to Lake City. The chip seal will begin on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, and take approximately two days to complete.

S.D. Highway 45 – Project begins at the junction of U.S. Highway 12 and progresses north for eight miles to Leola. The project is anticipated to take two days to complete.

S.D. Highway 37 – Project begins at the junction of Highway 12 and progresses north for 33 miles to Hecla. The project is anticipated to take three days to complete.

U.S. Highway 12 east and west – Project is located in Groton. The project is anticipated to take one-half day to complete.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane and guided through the project with the use of flaggers and a pilot car. A delay of up to 15 minutes can be expected while traveling through the work area during daytime hours. Loose gravel will be present for a period of 36 to 72 hours after each day’s chip seal application.

Traffic should travel at 40 mph or the posted speed limit if it is less than 40 mph, during this time frame. The permanent pavement markings are scheduled to be applied within two weeks of completion of the chip and fog seal projects.

Asphalt Surface Technologies Corporation from St. Cloud, MN, is the prime contractor on the $2 million project.

