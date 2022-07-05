Global Green Tea Market Expected to Hit $29,267.30 Million, Growing at 8.04% CAGR from 2022 to 2030 [200-Pages] | Research Dive

The global green tea market is expected to observe remarkable growth in the 2022—2030 timeframe. Increasing novelties by market players in the types as well as flavors of green tea is driving the growth of the market. The flavored green tea sub-segment, green tea bags sub-segment, and supermarket/hypermarket sub-segment are anticipated to dominate the market. The Asia-Pacific market is projected to be at the leading position.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new report on the global green tea market has been added by Research Dive to its repository. According to the report, the global market is estimated to exceed $29,267.30 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.04% from 2022 to 2030. This report is a detailed research offering meticulous insights into the current condition and future scope of the global market. The report is drafted by proficient market analysts and guarantees to be a trustworthy source of data and all-inclusive market insights for new market players, investors, prevalent players, stakeholders, shareholders, etc.

Factors Impacting the Market Growth

The main factors fueling the growth of the global green tea market are the mounting demand for healthy beverages to avert lifestyle related illnesses amongst youngsters and increasing awareness about the health benefits of green tea across the globe. Additionally, increasing innovations in the flavors and types of green tea by leading players in the green tea market is anticipated to unlock rewarding opportunities for the growth of the market in the estimated period. However, as the manufacturing of green tea involves complex processes and as it contains high nutritional content, it is costly; this is expected to hinder the market growth.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Green Tea Market

The sudden outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 has been a trigger for the growth of the global green tea market. During the pandemic, the demand for healthy beverages that aid in boosting immunity increased steeply to prepare and safeguard the body against COVID-19 virus. This boosted the need for massive production of green tea, which is propelling the market growth in the pandemic period. Green tea manufacturing companies grabbed COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity and launched novel products to obtain a leading edge in the global green tea market. All these factors are greatly benefiting the growth of the market.

The report segments the global green tea market into type, form, distribution channel, and region.

Flavored Green Tea Sub-Segment to Garb a Foremost Market Share

The flavored green tea sub-segment of the type segment is anticipated to grow significantly and gather $21,952.2 million during the estimated period. This growth is primarily due to the extensive availability of numerous flavors of green tea and mounting demand for flavored beverages amongst young customers.

Green Tea Bags Sub-Segment to Perceive Maximum Growth

The green tea bags sub-segment of the form segment is projected to hold a foremost market position and surpass $14,604.7 million in the estimated period. This growth is primarily due to the increasing adoption of green tea bags as they are user-friendly and convenient, particularly for travelers and office-going individuals.

Supermarket/Hypermarket Sub-Segment to Experience Fast-Paced Growth

The supermarket/hypermarket sub-segment of the distribution channel is estimated to grow extensively and hit $12,491.8 million in the forecast period. This is primarily due to the rising purchases of green tea through supermarkets/hypermarkets, as they offer a great display through which consumers can hand-pick the preferred products.

Asia-Pacific Market to Perceive Leading Growth

The report analyzes the global green tea market across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. Among these, the Asia-Pacific region market is estimated to observe remarkable growth and hit $12,222.0 million in the forecast period. The growth of the region market is majorly owing to the existence of numerous green tea producing nations such as India, China, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka in this region.

Top Players in the Global Green Tea Market

The report lists some of the significant players operating in the global green tea market including

Numi Organic Tea Northern tea Merchants Ltd. Tata Consumer Products ltd. Typhoo Tea Associated British Foods Plc. The Begilow Tea Company Tazo Tea Company The Republic of Tea, Inc. Unilever Plc. East West Tea Company LLC., and others.

The report also offers several industry-top tactics and approaches such as top strategic moves & developments, product/service range, business performance, Porter five forces analysis, and SWOT analysis of the foremost players, functioning in the global industry. For instance, in October 2021, Hybrid Green Tea, a reputed producer of quality Green Tea, Dry Fruit Kahwa etc., launched varied ranges of A-Grade herbal teas with an aim to aid millions of people in leading a healthy lifestyle.

More about Green Tea Market:

