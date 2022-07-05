Edge Artificial Intelligence Market 2028 | Emerging Technological Trends, Future Growth and Business Opportunities

Emergen Research Logo

The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the Edge Artificial Intelligence market based on the recent technological and research advancements. It also offers valuable data to assist the investors in formulating strategic business investment plans and capitalize on the emerging growth prospects in the Edge Artificial Intelligence market.

The global edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) software market size reached USD 585.1 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 20.1%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global edge Artificial Intelligence software market revenue growth is expected to be driven by increasing number of AI applications, rapid introduction of 5G network globally, and rising demand for real-time operations, which are crucial for robotics and self-driving vehicles.

As well as new entrants in the Edge Artificial Intelligence market. It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others.

Key players in the market include Microsoft Corporation, Alphabet Inc., Nutanix, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Synaptics Incorporated, Bragi GmbH, TIBCO Software Inc., FogHorn Systems, Inc., Invision AI Inc., and Amazon Web Services.

Market Scope:

One of the report’s central components is the broad Edge Artificial Intelligence market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report.

Reports Highlights:

The video & image recognition segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of edge AI software for video & image recognition across various industries.

The video surveillance segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of edge AI software for video surveillance to enhance surveillance and tracking while decreasing the quantity of data transferred to the cloud.

The telecom segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of edge AI software among telecom companies to manage mobile generated data for business process.

Factors such as increasing strategic alliances among major IT companies to develop advanced edge AI software in countries in North America is expected to drive growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

The global Edge Artificial Intelligence market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Edge Artificial Intelligence sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Emergen Research has segmented the global edge AI software market on the basis of component, data source, application, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Services

Solutions

Data Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Mobile Data

Biometric Data

Video & Image Recognition

Sensor Data

Speech Recognition

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Video Surveillance

Telemetry

Autonomous Vehicles

Remote Monitoring

Field Service Support

Energy Management

Smart Wearables

Precision Agriculture

Predictive Maintenance

Access Management

Point of Sales

Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Manufacturing

Government

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Telecom

Media & Entertainment

Energy & Utilities

Automotive

Others

Regional Bifurcation of the Edge Artificial Intelligence Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the recent technological and product advancements occurring in the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the prominent players in the Edge Artificial Intelligence market?

What are the key product types and applications of the Edge Artificial Intelligence industry?

What is the outcome of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

What is the competitive landscape of the Edge Artificial Intelligence market?

Who are the key players in the industry?

What is the growth rate of the industry over the coming years?

