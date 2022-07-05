Conversational Artificial Intelligence Market Revenue Poised for Significant Growth During the Forecast Period of 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Market Trends – Increasing application of chatbots for customer retention

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Conversational Artificial Intelligence Market report further sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities, challenges, market threats, limitations, and factors likely to restrict the growth of the Conversational Artificial Intelligence market. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of the global Conversational Artificial Intelligence market from various perspectives to deliver a detailed, informative, and precise analysis of regional growth, competition, and market segmentation, among other factors. Moreover, it also gives an accurate account of the significant breakthroughs and developments that influence the global Conversational Artificial Intelligence market. It also focuses on both the global as well as the regional expansion of the Conversational Artificial Intelligence industry to give an overall analysis.

The global conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI) market size reached USD 4.91 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 22.6%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for Artificial Intelligence-driven customer support services is expected to drive global conversational AI market revenue growth over the forecast period. Increasing implementation of conversational AI chatbots in the automotive industry is expected to augment global conversational AI market growth going ahead. One of the most prominent trends in the market is increasing application of chatbots to retain employees. AI-powered chatbots assist businesses in delivering useful details about an employee's level of engagement that can result in a lower churn rate, which is expected to boost the market growth going ahead.

The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Key players in the market include Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Baidu Inc., Nuance Communications Inc., SAP SE, Conversica Inc., Inbenta Technologies Inc., and Avaamo Inc.

Objectives of the Report:

Industrial structure analysis of the Conversational Artificial Intelligence market by identification of various sub-segments

Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Analysis of Conversational Artificial Intelligence market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market

Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global Conversational Artificial Intelligence market

Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements,

The report studies the historical data of the Conversational Artificial Intelligence Market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects.

Emergen Research has segmented the global conversational AI market on the basis of deployment, component, type, technology, end-use, and region:

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-Premises

Cloud

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Service

Platform

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Intelligent Virtual Assistants

Chatbots

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Natural Language Processing

Automated Speech Recognition

Machine Learning

Deep Learning

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Automotive

E-Commerce

Retail

BFSI

Telecom

Others

The complete regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Points of Conversational Artificial Intelligence Market:

The service segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to rising adoption rate of conversational AI platform across various sectors for providing improved customer service is increasing demand for services.

Increasing implementation of chatbots with social media networks is expected to drive revenue growth of the chatbots segment, which is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution to the global conversational AI market during the forecast period.

The machine learning segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to rising integration of machine learning with conversational AI platforms.

