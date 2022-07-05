Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market Forecast Report | Global Demand and Trend Analysis Research Report by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Growing demand for lightweight building & construction materials is a significant factor driving global autoclaved aerated concrete market growth

Market Size – USD 18.72 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.3%, Market Trends – Rising focus on infrastructure development in developing economies ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The global autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market size is expected to reach USD 28.41 Billion at a steady CAGR of 5.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Steady market revenue growth, driven by robust sales of Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC), can be attributed to rising demand for lightweight building and construction materials. Use of autoclaved aerated concrete decreases building dead weight, thereby reducing structural costs for steel and cement by up to 27% and 20% respectively. In addition, lighter weight allows for construction of taller structures. Autoclaved aerated concrete blocks are about three to four times lighter than traditional red bricks, thus allowing for easier and more cost-effective transportation.

Rising focus on infrastructure development in developing countries is a significant factor driving autoclaved aerated concrete market growth. Autoclaved aerated concrete products are lightweight and provide improved workability and durability, along with superior thermal and acoustic insulation properties.

Click Here To Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/639

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In May 2019, Xella Group signed an agreement with Cementeria Costantinopoli to merge their autoclaved aerated concrete activities in Italy. As per the agreement, Atella's Doc Airconcrete will be merged with Xella Italia.

Roof panels produced from reinforced AAC units are used to construct roof structures that are supported by masonry walls, as well as concrete, steel, or wood supports. Roof panels are designed on the basis of the requirement of span-load and lighter weight plays a pivotal role in cost cutting and safety, as well need for more investment in load-bearing structures and supports.

Non-residential buildings such as offices and shared working spaces are being constructed at an increasing rate, especially in developing countries, owing to the emergence of a number of startups and expansion activities by large, medium, and small enterprises. Also, increase in regional and international infrastructure development projects is expected to spur market growth in the coming years.

Key players in the market include Aercon AAC, UAL Industries Ltd., Mannok, H+H International A/S, JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd., Xella Group, Biltech Building Elements Ltd., CSR Ltd., Eastland Building Materials Co. Ltd., and Buildmate Projects Pvt. Ltd.

The research study sheds light on the key growth opportunities and market trends along with other vital market dynamics, including the drivers and restraints on the industry growth. With this report, the prospective buyers can be sure to become capable of adapting to the changes in the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete industry.

Browse complete report description and visit our website @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/autoclaved-aerated-concrete-market

The study has been conducted on the basis of inputs from the industry leaders. Thus, a conscious effort to dive deep and unearth hard to find information pertaining to the growing market landscape and growth prospects over the next few years is clearly visible in the study. The market intelligence report further comprises of discussions about the major vendors operating in the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete space

Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global autoclaved aerated concrete market on the basis of product type, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Cubic Meters; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Blocks

Cladding Panels

Beams & Lintels

Wall Panels

Roof Panels

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Thousand Cubic Meters; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Residential

Non-Residential

Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Overview of the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional Autoclaved Aerated Concrete share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

Buy Now @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/639

Explore more Emergen Research Reports @

business intelligence and analytics platforms market

https://www.google.cv/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/business-intelligence-and-analytics-platforms-market

cool roof coating market

https://www.google.cv/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cool-roof-coating-market

biobetters market

https://www.google.cv/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/biobetters-market

smart oven market

https://www.google.cv/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-oven-market

UAS Traffic Management System Market

https://www.google.cv/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/uas-traffic-management-system-market

Neoantigen Targeted Therapies Market

https://www.google.cv/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/neoantigen-targeted-therapies-market

Exosomes Market

https://www.google.cv/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/exosomes-market

Bioprocessing Bags Market

https://www.google.cv/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/bioprocessing-bags-market

About us :

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market Size Worth USD 28.41 Billion in 2028