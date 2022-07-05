Asia Pacific Frp Vessels Market Growing Rapidly with Latest Trend and Future scope with Top Key Players 2020-2027

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for FRP vessels from the automotive industry is one of the significant factors driving the market.

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global FRP vessels market is projected to be valued at USD 5,538.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. FRP (fiber-reinforced plastic) vessels are witnessing increasing demand from the automotive industry. FRP vessels are used for fuel storage in passenger cars and commercial vehicles. These vessels are constructed in one piece, without any welded seams, which helps in decreasing splitting in the event of a crash. Besides, FRP composites do not corrode, which increases durability of FRP vessels. Furthermore, increasing demand for natural gas vehicles (NGVs) worldwide is significantly driving the demand for FRP vessels in the automotive sector.

𝐅𝐫𝐩 𝐕𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐥𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 : 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞

Some of the prominent players operating in the market are:

Faber Industries SPA,

National Oilwell Varco,

Luxfer Holdings PLC,

Shawcor,

Everest Canto Cylinder Ltd.,

Agility Fuel Solutions LLC,

JRMS Engineering Works,

ULLIT SA,

Hexagon Composites ASA,

and Worthington Industries Inc.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 :

CFRP vessels are witnessing significant increase in the demand, due to higher tensile strength of CFRP. Tensile strength of CFRP is about 10 times higher than that of ordinary steel. Also, the elasticity modulus of CFRP is higher than steel, glass fiber, and aramid.

Polyurethane resin in fiberglass composites has been widely tested in terms of compression, tensile strength, and flexural strength. Polyurethane possesses an exceptional strength-to-weight ratio, improved robustness, and superior UV resistance.

In the chemical industry, FRP vessels are extensively employed in applications such as fertilizers, food processing, metal extraction, refining, pulp and paper, electroplating, chlor-alkali production, and air pollution control equipment.

High demand for FRP vessels in North America is attributable to surging installation of these vessels in industries such as chemical & petrochemical, power generation, and oil & gas. Rising deployment of nuclear reactors in the energy sector is projected to drive the market in the region from 2020 to 2027.

𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐑𝐏 𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐥𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐟𝐢𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐧, 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥, 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Fiber Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Carbon

Glass

Aramid

Others

Resin Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Polyester

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Online

Offline

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Automotive & Transportation

Chemicals

Oil & Gas

Water & Wastewater

Others

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐢𝐟𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐫𝐩 𝐕𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐥𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐬:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

