Global Robot Preventive Maintenance Market to Garner USD 10.05 Billion by 2030, states a Report by Next Move Strategy Consulting

Rise in adoption of robot preventive maintenance in the manufacturing sector and surge in demand for industrial automation are the factors that drive the robot preventive maintenance market growth.

/EIN News/ -- New York, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Next Move Strategy Consulting, the global robot preventive maintenance market generated USD 4.23 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach USD 10.05 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.1% from 2022 to 2030. The report offers detailed insights and analysis of major segments, current market size & forecasts, and market dynamics. The research also outlines the competitive scenario with profiling of leading companies active in the market.

With adoption of a thorough research methodology and tools, the report wraps up important information and statistics in 509 pages. Supported by 370 tables and 371 figures for a better understanding of each aspect of the market, the report is a valuable source of information for leading market players, angel investors, and startups to determine the current robot preventive maintenance size and determine the next steps.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2030 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 4.23 billion Market Size in 2030 USD 10.05 billion CAGR 10.1% No. of Pages 509 Tables 370 Figures 371 Segments covered Type, Mobility, Application, Component, End User, and Region. Drivers Rise in adoption of robot preventive maintenance in the manufacturing sector Surge in demand for industrial automation Opportunities Increase in utilization of artificial intelligence (AI) technology Advent of innovative technologies in smart factories

The research provides a detailed account of driving factors, restraints, and opportunities for growth of the global robot preventive maintenance market. Rise in adoption of robot preventive maintenance in the manufacturing sector and surge in demand for industrial automation are the driving factors of the market. However, constraints related to budgets and difficulties arising in development of in-house preventative maintenance solutions hinder the market growth.

Highlighting the ample opportunities lying forward in the robot preventive maintenance industry, the Lead Analyst for the ICT & Media category at Next Move Strategy Consulting, said, “There has been a significant rise in routine preventative maintenance for robots among various end users such as automotive, healthcare, manufacturing, and others to improve their efficiency and efficacy. Increase in utilization of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and the advent of innovative technologies in smart factories are expected to create ample opportunities in the coming years.”

The report highlights and analysis key segments and sub-segments of the global robot preventive maintenance market. Every key segment is analyzed in detail, backed by graphical and tabular representation to enable ease in understanding and offer important insights for market players. The research analyzes major segments including type, mobility, application, component, end user, and region. Based on type, the report further classifies the market into SCARA modular robots, collaborative modular robots, articulated modular robots, parallel modular robots, cartesian modular robots, and others. Based on mobility, the report bifurcates the market into fixed robots and mobile robots. By application, the research divides the market into material handling, welding, assembly, pick and place, cutting, painting, and others. Based on component, the study sub-segments the market into software, hardware, and service. By end user, the research further divides the market into aerospace & defense, logistics, food & beverages, healthcare, manufacturing, automotive & transport, media & entertainment, and others.

Based on region, the report sub-segments the global robot preventive maintenance market into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. The report also analyzes major countries in these regions based on every segment and sub-segment mentioned above. These insights and information play a crucial role in offering detailed analysis and devising a future course of action to optimize the robot preventive maintenance market share in the coming years.

The report carries out profiling and analysis of the leading players operating in the global robot preventive maintenance market. It mentions product portfolio, company overview, sales numbers based on the geographic segment, overall business performance, and primary competitors of market players including ABB, Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp., Yaskawa Electric, KUKA AG, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Denso Corporation, and IRobot Corporation. These insights are helpful in determining the competitive scenario and take steps to gain a competitive edge.

