Industry-specific Offerings Generating New Opportunities to Support High Temperature Coatings Market Growth in Europe, States Fact.MR

“Manufacturers in the high temperature coatings market are gaining competitive edge over others by introducing technological touch to their product offerings which are likely to engage large number of consumers, which is expected to drive demand in European high temperature coatings market in coming years”, says a Fact.MR analyst.

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Ireland, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Europe high temperature coatings market is projected to grow at the rate of 3.9%, to be valued at US$ 2,152.0 Million by 2032 end from US$ 1,460.9 Million in 2022. The market registered a historical growth of 2.5% during the period 2017-2021. The market is likely to gain traction over the years because of diversified offerings pertaining to specific industries.



The provision of industry-specific offerings is poised to generate immense opportunities by catering to the demand of potential end-use industries demanding the application of high temperature coatings. Owing to this, providing suitable solutions could be a major opportunity that players must seek to escalate the demand for high temperature coatings and improve their revenue-generating capabilities.

The industries of aerospace, petrochemicals, oil & gas etc. are key assets for the growth of the coatings business as these end-use industries dominate the use of thermal coatings. Furthermore, the development of an ecosystem between end-user and coating manufacturers for providing industry-specific solutions is supporting market growth.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The high temperature coatings market in Europe is valued at US$ 1,460.9 Million in 2022, projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9 % , to surpass the valuation of US$ 2,152.0 Million by the end of 2032

growth rate Silicone segment under type leads the market as it holds 22.6% share in the market and is projected to expand at 4.4% rate in coming years

share in the market and is projected to expand at rate in coming years Water-based high temperature coatings holds 72.8% of the overall market share and is projected to expand at the CAGR of 4.0% over the years

of the overall market share and is projected to expand at the CAGR of over the years Under coating surface segment, steel is the holds of major market share as it holds 53.8% as compared to other segments of aluminium and others which holds 33.2% and 13.0% market share

as compared to other segments of aluminium and others which holds and market share Russia holds largest pie with 25.8 % market share, and is projected to rise at 3.7 % CAGR during the forecast years

market share, and is projected to rise at CAGR during the forecast years Together, Russia and Germany are likely to represent over 41.0% of the overall market share in 2022





Development of Market

Product diversification is emerging as a winning strategy by the prominent manufacturers in the high temperature coatings market. This is also aiding in the market expansion of the companies. Along with this, carrying out of other marketing strategies like collaborative activities and acquisitions for utility projects for providing improved coating solutions is aiding in the growth and development of the market.

Companies are also investing their resources into developing new protective coatings for electronic equipment from extreme temperature changes and rust.

These strategies, along with acquisitions and product portfolio expansion, are set to provide market players with a larger market pie share over the years ahead.

For instance :

AkzoNobel N.V. completed the acquisition of Grupo Orbis in 2022. The acquisition of a paints and coatings company based in Colombia is likely to strengthen the position of AkzoNobel in Latin America.

Hempel A/S acquired Farrow & Ball in 2021. It is an iconic decorative paint and wallpaper company, and this acquisition is to support the growth ambition of the company within the decorative segment.

Europe High Temperature Coatings Industry Research by Category

Europe High Temperature Coatings Market by Type : Silicone High Temperature Coatings Acrylic Silicone Aluminum Pigmented Silicone Epoxy High Temperature Coatings Epoxy Novolac High Temperature Coatings Aluminum High Temperature Coatings Polyurethane High Temperature Coatings Perfluoroalkoxy Alkane High Temperature Coatings PPS High Temperature Coatings PTFE High Temperature Coatings Others

Europe High Temperature Coatings Market by Technology : Water-based High Temperature Coatings Solvent-based High Temperature Coatings Solid-based High Temperature Coatings

Europe High Temperature Coatings Market by Component : Single Component Two Components Multiple Components

Europe High Temperature Coatings Market by Coating Surface : Steel Aluminum Others

Europe High Temperature Coatings Market by Curing Mechanism : Ambient-cured High Temperature Coatings Heat-cured High Temperature Coatings UV-cured High Temperature Coatings Solvent-cured High Temperature Coatings

Europe High Temperature Coatings Market by Use Case : New Construction Repair-Rehabilitation

Europe High Temperature Coatings Market by Surface Temperature Range : 300°F-500°F 500°F-700°F 700°F-900°F 900°F-1100°F 1100°F-1300°F 1300°F-1500°F 1500°F-2000°F 2000°F-2500°F 2500°F-3000°F 3000°F-3200°F

Europe High Temperature Coatings Market by Application : Oil & Gas Industry Onshore Pumps Stacks Flares High Temperature Pipes Heat Exchangers Others Offshore Chimney Stacks Flare Stacks Steam Pipes Single-Cavity Blowout Preventer Heat Exchangers Sub Sea Coolers Others Water & Wastewater Treatment Boilers Steam Pipes Heat Exchangers Plate Exchangers Shell & Tube Heat Exchangers Marine Industry Marine Boilers Engines Reactor Compartments Exhausts Others Mining Industry Power Generation Industry Petrochemical Industry High Pressure Pumps & Vessels Pumping Stations Metering Pumps High Temperature Liquid Transfer Pumps Centrifugal Pumps Flares Stacks Others Chemical Industry Boilers Reactors & Other Processing Equipment Tanks & Vessels Steam Lines High Temperature Solvent Transfer Lines Threaded Connectors Others Aerospace Industry Jet Pipes Interiors Jet Engines Nose Cowl Inlets Turbines Vents Bushing Rotary Joints Cams Others Foundry & Refractories

Europe High Temperature Coatings Market by Country : Germany Italy France Spain U.K. NORDICS BENELUX Rest of Europe







More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Europe high temperature coatings market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

Fact. MR’s Domain Knowledge in Chemicals and Materials Division

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned chemicals and materials team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs.

With a repertoire of over a thousand reports and 1 Million-plus data points, the team has analysed the chemicals and materials division across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services.

