Textile Chemicals Market Report including Competitive Vendors in Top Regions and Countries, Trends and Forecast to 2028

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global textile chemicals market size reached USD 21.23 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for technical textiles as well as increased use of biodegradable and low Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) materials in textile manufacturing are some key factors driving global textile chemicals market revenue growth. In addition, increasing urbanization and industrialization in countries across the globe are trends projected to continue to support revenue growth of the market between 2021 and 2028.

Competitive Landscape:

The report also covers SWOT examination and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer details about leading players. The key players in the market are focusing on developing new strategies such as mergers and acquisition, joint ventures, new product launches, agreements, and partnerships to retain their market position and expand their product base.

Leading companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

BASF SE, Wacker Chemie AG, Solvay S.A., Huntsman Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Sumitomo Chemicals Co. Ltd., The Lubrizol Corporation, Tata Chemicals Limited, Kemira Oyj, and Evonik Industries AG

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Textile Chemicals market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Textile Chemicals market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Textile Chemicals market.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Technical textile segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing usage of textile chemicals in technical textiles. Usage is expected to rise due to rising awareness about better function and uses of such products in various industries.

Coating & sizing agents segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Sizing chemicals are widely used to improve yarn abrasion strength and resistance in weaving. Use of sizing chemicals lowers weaving hazards, including yarn fraying and breakage during weaving process.

Asia Pacific is expected to register a significantly rapid revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Low manufacturing costs in countries in Asia Pacific, along with rapid introduction of cutting-edge technologies in the manufacturing process by companies is expected to drive revenue growth of the market in this region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global textile chemicals on the basis of product type, fiber type, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Colorants & Auxiliaries

Fixative

Dispersants & Levelant

UV Absorber

Other

Coating & Sizing Agents

Finishing Agents

Flame Retardants

Repellent and Release

Antimicrobial & Anti-inflammatory

Other

Bleaching Agents

Desizing Agents

Yarn Lubricants

Scouring Agents

Surfactants

Detergents & Dispersing Agents

Wetting Agents

Lubricating Agents

Emulsifying Agents

Others

Fiber Type Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Natural Fiber

Synthetic Fiber

The study segments the Textile Chemicals industry in light of major classification such as product type, potential markets, application, and end-user. This industry assessment for the forecast period, 2021 – 2028 incorporates projections pertaining to the investment feasibility, gross margin, profits, consumption volume, production capability and major market vendors. Likewise, statistics associated with the competitive landscape, shifting consumer behaviour and spending power is showcased and well-explained with the help of treasured resources such as charts, graphs and graphic images, which can be easily incorporated in the business or corporate presentations.

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.

