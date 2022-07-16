Billium Announces New Cryptocurrency Exchange With Copy Trading Functions
EINPresswire.com/ -- Anyone who has been paying attention to the burgeoning crypto and blockchain sector would know that the United Arab Emirates has caught the eye of investors, blockchain developers and crypto enthusiasts worldwide, and for good reason. After all, the country's progressive attitude towards crypto and the work that is being done there on blockchain development truly is something to behold.
With that in mind, a new cryptocurrency trading platform has emerged in Dubai, Billium. Most recently, Billium has announced that a copy trading service is on its way, and once it is released, the platform's users will be able to seamlessly copy the trading positions of other investors.
What does Billium do and offer?
As previously alluded to, Billium is a crypto trading platform based in the United Arab Emirates, specifically Dubai. Although the new copy trading functionality has been announced, it is far from the only feature that Billium provides. As such, the platform's main aspects include but are not limited to a liquidity aggregator, reliable order execution, top-of-the-line safety measures, an incredibly high liquid order book, effective strategies for trading and scalping, money-back guarantee, enhanced API, and a sleek as well as easy-to-grasp user interface. The platform is also compatible with all devices that use that Android or iOS system. In a nutshell, Billium wants to make digital trading accessible to all.
Moreover, the platform provides operational and bot-assistant support, accessibility in different languages like Russian, Japanese, Turkish and English, and various instructional guides, tutorials and master classes to help traders of all levels and backgrounds. With Billium, the goal is to cater to every type of trader irrespective of personal experience or prior knowledge about digital trading. In the future, the platform will strive to reach 100,000 active users in Billium's main regions of Turkey and Russia, get a license in Europe, and continue working on the '$BILT' native token as well.
What is there to know regarding the new copy trading service?
Thanks to Billium's new copy trading functionality, it will be possible for the platform's customers to effectively and easily copy the trading activities of different traders, as aforementioned. For the most part, copy trading is usually utilized by inexperienced and new traders who may not possess the adequate tools and knowledge necessary to make profitable trades. For these investors, relying on copy trading is hence a dependable and proven method of earning sizable returns without having to learn much about digital trading, as these investors are essentially 'copying' other more advanced traders.
Furthermore, it is worth pointing out that Billium is still in the 'Beta' stage of development, but the platform is nevertheless progressing as per its roadmap and the new copy trading service should arrive soon.
About Billium
Billium aims to be a top crypto platform not just in the UAE, but beyond the country's borders as well. Some of the more popular cryptocurrencies that Bilium offers for trading purposes involve BTC (Bitcoin), ETH (Ethereum) and USDT (Tether).
Billium also readily adheres to all KYC and AML policies and is fully regulated. In order to further improve security, the platform employs 2FA via Telegram in addition to also providing a unique code which will not be traceable by any entity. Follow Billium's Telegram, Facebook and Twitter channels for more information alongside the official website as well for regular updates.
