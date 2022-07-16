Submit Release
News Search

There were 323 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,684 in the last 365 days.

Billium Announces New Cryptocurrency Exchange With Copy Trading Functions

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anyone who has been paying attention to the burgeoning crypto and blockchain sector would know that the United Arab Emirates has caught the eye of investors, blockchain developers and crypto enthusiasts worldwide, and for good reason. After all, the country's progressive attitude towards crypto and the work that is being done there on blockchain development truly is something to behold.

With that in mind, a new cryptocurrency trading platform has emerged in Dubai, Billium. Most recently, Billium has announced that a copy trading service is on its way, and once it is released, the platform's users will be able to seamlessly copy the trading positions of other investors.

What does Billium do and offer?

As previously alluded to, Billium is a crypto trading platform based in the United Arab Emirates, specifically Dubai. Although the new copy trading functionality has been announced, it is far from the only feature that Billium provides. As such, the platform's main aspects include but are not limited to a liquidity aggregator, reliable order execution, top-of-the-line safety measures, an incredibly high liquid order book, effective strategies for trading and scalping, money-back guarantee, enhanced API, and a sleek as well as easy-to-grasp user interface. The platform is also compatible with all devices that use that Android or iOS system. In a nutshell, Billium wants to make digital trading accessible to all.

Moreover, the platform provides operational and bot-assistant support, accessibility in different languages like Russian, Japanese, Turkish and English, and various instructional guides, tutorials and master classes to help traders of all levels and backgrounds. With Billium, the goal is to cater to every type of trader irrespective of personal experience or prior knowledge about digital trading. In the future, the platform will strive to reach 100,000 active users in Billium's main regions of Turkey and Russia, get a license in Europe, and continue working on the '$BILT' native token as well.

What is there to know regarding the new copy trading service?

Thanks to Billium's new copy trading functionality, it will be possible for the platform's customers to effectively and easily copy the trading activities of different traders, as aforementioned. For the most part, copy trading is usually utilized by inexperienced and new traders who may not possess the adequate tools and knowledge necessary to make profitable trades. For these investors, relying on copy trading is hence a dependable and proven method of earning sizable returns without having to learn much about digital trading, as these investors are essentially 'copying' other more advanced traders.

Furthermore, it is worth pointing out that Billium is still in the 'Beta' stage of development, but the platform is nevertheless progressing as per its roadmap and the new copy trading service should arrive soon.

About Billium

Billium aims to be a top crypto platform not just in the UAE, but beyond the country's borders as well. Some of the more popular cryptocurrencies that Bilium offers for trading purposes involve BTC (Bitcoin), ETH (Ethereum) and USDT (Tether).

Billium also readily adheres to all KYC and AML policies and is fully regulated. In order to further improve security, the platform employs 2FA via Telegram in addition to also providing a unique code which will not be traceable by any entity. Follow Billium's Telegram, Facebook and Twitter channels for more information alongside the official website as well for regular updates.

Osman Ozbolat
Billium
info@billium.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

Billium Announces New Cryptocurrency Exchange With Copy Trading Functions

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.