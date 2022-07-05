Spinal Fusion Devices Market Top Player, Product Scope, Future Trends, Regional Outlook and Worldwide Demand in 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 6.88 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 3.5%, Market Trends – Increasing diagnosis of degenerative disc disease

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Spinal Fusion Devices Market will be worth USD 8.90 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing condition of spine degeneration among the aging population as people over the age of 65 are more likely to experience symptomatic spinal conditions as a result of natural degeneration. The emergence of better healthcare technology in the emerging economies due to the increasing healthcare budgetary allocation is expected to drive the growth of the spinal fusion devices market over the forecast period.

Global spinal fusion devices market Research Report and Forecast to 2027 is an investigative report providing an extensive study of the global spinal fusion devices market with regards to market size, market share, current and emerging trends, and latest technological developments. The report also sheds light on the competitive landscape of the spinal fusion devices market on the global and regional scale, along with a thorough forecast estimation to 2027.

𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬 :

Spinal fusion devices market Size & Share Estimation and Forecast

Spinal fusion devices market Intelligence & Market Opportunity Assessment

Competitor Benchmarking

Competitive Landscape Study

Extensive market scope covering all major offerings in the ecosystem

In-depth analysis for all the countries covered in each report

Current and upcoming trends impact analysis

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 :

In November 2019, DePuy Synthes Companies launched the SYMPHONY Occipito-Cervico-Thoracic (OCT) System. The newly launched system by the company is expected to help in the surgical treatment of conditions in the neck and upper back. The system includes a set of implants and instruments which can be used for the stabilization of the spine in patients undergoing Posterior Cervical Fusion Surgery.

The thoracolumbar devices segment held the largest market share of 45.3% in 2019. The rising aging population and their increasing demand for spinal care are expected to drive the growth of thoracolumbar devices.

Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period. The risks associated with open surgeries are contributing to the growing adoption of the Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery by Healthcare professionals.

The Hospitals & Ambulatory segment held the largest market share of the Spinal Fusion Devices in 2019. The presence of favorable health insurance coverage for most of the spinal treatments and the availability of skilled spine surgeons in the hospitals is expected to drive the demand of the segment.

This research allows the business owners/individuals/ stakeholders to collect decisive information about market segmentation based on product category, usage and sale volume across the various geographical regions. Business stakeholders can prepare effective expansion plan by using the statistics on market share, size and the growth rate discussed in the report.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 :

The Helicopter market report contains information on leading vendors’ product launches, sustainability, and prospects, such as: Braun Melsungen, Alphatec Holdings, Inc., Exactech, Inc., DePuy Synthes Companies (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.), Medtronic PLC, Globus Medical, Inc., NuVasive, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Orthofix International N.V., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., among others.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 :

Emergen Research has segmented the global Spinal Fusion Devices Market on the basis of Product, Surgery, End User, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cervical Fixation Devices

Thoracolumbar Devices

Interbody Fusion Devices

Biologics

Surgery Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery

Open Spine Surgery

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Specialty Clinics

Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐓𝐨 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:

What will the market size and growth rate be in the forecast period?

Which are the recent industry trends that can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams?

What are the key market trends?

What are the significant segments operating in the Spinal fusion devices market ?

What are projections of the industry considering capacity, production, and production value?

Where will the strategic developments take the industry in the mid to long-term?

How big is the opportunity for the Spinal fusion devices market ?

How much is the Spinal fusion devices market worth?

Who are the major players operating in the Spinal fusion devices market ?

