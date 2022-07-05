Flavor Modulator Market is Projected to Reach US$ 1,758.7 Mn by 2032 Registering a CAGR of 10.1% | FMI
Flavor Modulator Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players- Analysis Forecasts to 2032NEWARK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global flavor modulator market size is expected to reach US$ 1,758.7 Million in 2032. The flavor modulator market is growing rapidly. As per FMI Analysts, the global Flavor modulator market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1593.16 Million in 2022 and is projected to increase at a CAGR of 10.1% in the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.
Flavor modulators are the ingredients used in the food and beverage industry for the enhancement of any particular flavor. Also, they are used as masking flavor, an undesirable flavor in food & beverages and even in the pharmaceutical industry, due to which the demand for flavor modulators is increasing in the market. The flavor is an essential ingredient, modulation of flavors is a very crucial practice for the manufacturer, due to which flavor modulators are used to make the food item tasty. According to the need of consumers, manufacturers are focusing on offering certified flavor modulator, which is bolstering in the market growth.
Food Industry Boosting the Sale of Flavor Modulator
Flavor modulators are essential in the food industry, to alter the taste of the end product. The increasing population along with the rising demand for low sugar and fat content food, has boosted the demand for flavor modulators.
Besides the food and beverage market there is also a significant demand for flavor modulator in the pharmaceutical market, such as some medicines are bitter in taste, and to alter the bitter taste, flavor modulators are used in some tablets and cough syrup that eventually attracts the young consumers and increases the market demand for flavor modulators. Dietary supplement holds a significant market, which uses flavor modulators such as, dietary supplement contains amino acid and other vitamins, that might tend to produce the pungent odor when stored in a tin, so to alter the fragrance, the manufacturers use flavor modulators, which is helping market of flavor modulators grow significantly. Nowadays, flavor modulators are also used by some animal feed manufacturer to alter the after taste of animal feed, increasing the market demand for flavor modulators across the globe.
Flavor Modulator Market: Key Players
Some of the top manufacturers and suppliers of flavor modulators are Koninklijke DSM N.V., Kerry Group plc, Ingredion Incorporated, Symrise AG, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Givaudan SA, Firmenich S.A., International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Carmi Flavor and Fragrance Co. and Fragrance Co. Inc, Guangdong Zhaoqing Flavor Factory Co., Ltd.
Opportunities for Market Participants for Flavor Modulator
The medicated confectionery such as hard candies and lozenges are widely formulated for minor throat irritation, colds coughs, and other conditions medicines to provide a better taste. The limited product range of medicated confectionery is expected to create an opportunity for flavor modulators manufactures. With the increasing trend of quitting smoking, anti-smokers choose throat lozenge and breathe fresheners, consequently helping the flavor modulators market in the medicated segment to significantly grow in the coming years. Moreover, understanding customer needs and offering products accordingly, with specified characteristics, should be the key focus area for the new manufacturers entering the flavor modulators market.
Additionally, companies could focus on developing consumable products that are associated with several health benefits to leverage the arising opportunity from an increasing number of health-conscious customers in the global flavor modulators market. Moreover, understanding customer needs and offering products accordingly, with specified characteristics, should be the key focus area for the new manufacturers entering in the flavor modulators market.
The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the wheat gluten market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as application, form, type and distribution channel.
Flavor modulator Supply and Demand
Current Trends/Issues/Challenges pertaining to Flavor modulator system market.
Competition Landscape and Emerging Market Participants in Flavor modulator market.
Technology related to Production/Processing of Flavor modulator.
Value Chain Analysis of the Flavor modulator.
Regional analysis includes:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Russia)
East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)
South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia)
Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)
Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, South Africa)
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Flavor modulators Market Segmentation
On the basis of application, the flavor modulators market has been segmented as –
Beverages
Alcoholic beverages
Non-alcoholic beverages
Pharmaceutical
Chocolate and Confectionary
Dairy
Instant Soups and Sauces
Bakery
Animal Feed
Dietary supplements
On the basis of form the flavor modulators market has been segmented as –
Powder
Granules
Liquid
Others
On the basis of type, the global flavor modulators market has been segmented as –
Salt flavor modulator
Sweet flavor modulator
Fat flavor modulator
Others
On the basis of distribution channels the global flavor modulators market has been segmented as –
B2B
B2C
Store-Based Retailing
Grocery Retailers
Modern Grocery Retailers
Convenience Stores
Discounters
Traditional Grocery Retailers
Independent Small Grocers
Other Grocery Retailers
Non-grocery Retailers
Mixed Retailers
Medical retailers
Other Non-grocery Retailers
Online Retailing
