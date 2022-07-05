OVERSIGHT CONSULTING & TRAINING JOINS THE DCRO INSTITUTE AS A GLOBAL AFFILIATE PARTNER WITH A FOCUS ON THE MENA REGION
Hossam El-Shaffei will bring DCRO Institute educational programs and credentials like the Qualified Risk Director® designation to his extensive global network.
El Shaffei has a demonstrated track record of bringing the best global programs for board and executive development to his company's clients.”The DCRO Institute is pleased to announce that Oversight Consulting & Training, has joined the DCRO Institute as a global Affiliate Partner with a focus on the Middle East and North Africa where the institute is seeing rapid growth.
The DCRO Institute is a global collaborative of board members and c-level executives that offers a comprehensive library of on-demand courses, study programs, director development tools, networking, and sharing of best practices to foster better risk governance at organizations of all types. Affiliate Partners of the DCRO Institute bring our standard programs, as well as custom programs using our materials, to their clients. They also help the DCRO Institute to identify and disseminate local best practices to its global audience.
This relationship will bring the extensive network that Hossam El-Shaffei, Founder & Managing Director of Oversight Consulting & Training, has created to DCRO Institute educational programs and credentials like the Certificate in Risk Governance® and the Qualified Risk Director® designation.
"El Shaffei has a demonstrated track record of bringing the best global programs for board and executive development to his company's clients," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "He's identified our programs as meeting his high standards, and we welcome the opportunity to join efforts to advance the positive governance of risk-taking around the world," he continued.
“My partnership with The DCRO will definitely strengthen my ongoing efforts in the transformation of Boards and Board Directors in the Risk Governance and beyond,” said El Shaffei.
Among the programs offered by the DCRO Institute are its flagship course, The Board Members' Course on Risk®, which is taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance. The program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents, and graduates of the program are awarded the Certificate in Risk Governance®. Holders of the Certificate in Risk Governance® are leading in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
The DCRO Institute also offers the Qualified Risk Director® professional designation. This prestigious designation recognizes the distinguished ability to link corporate strategy to the positive governance of risk-taking. Permission to use the designation is granted to experienced senior executives and board members from diverse industries, experiences, and geographies who have completed a comprehensive evaluation process. Applicants are evaluated across their business experience, risk management and risk governance acumen, their demonstrated personal leadership, and their educational background. Candidates must demonstrate breadth and depth across all four to gain permission to use the designation.
The DCRO Institute's full course library is vast and comprehensive. To learn more about our courses, please visit https://courses.dcroi.org or www.dcroi.org to learn more about our suite of programs.
About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite. Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
About Oversight Consulting and Training – Oversight Consulting and Training is a boutique consulting firm that offers businesses and corporations highly specialized advice to address specific problems and aspects within a business. A firm that leverages senior executive talent to help clients plan, manage and execute large, complex organizational change programs and business process improvements. The goal is to improve each client company's efficiency, effectiveness and profits. Visit https://www.oversightconsult.com/ to learn more.
