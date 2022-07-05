MarketResearchReports.com: Global Semiconductor Filters Market to Reach USD 1.8 billion by 2028
The global top five players hold a share of approximately 71.61% in terms of semiconductor filter market revenue.LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing semiconductor manufacturing process challenges rely on water, chemicals, solvents, and gases that are free of yield-killing submicron or nanometer size particles, as well as metal, ionic, and organic contaminants which can be leached from wetted materials. Filtration of these fluids is a critical requirement in semiconductor and other microelectronics processes. Filters and purification devices must remove the particles from upstream particle sources while not contributing other unwanted contaminants.
The global Semiconductor Filters market size is estimated to be worth USD 1031.11 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 1805.75 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 9.79% during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Photo Filter accounting for 23.89% of the Semiconductor Filters global market in 2021, is projected to value USD 345.62 million by 2028, growing at a revised 6.42% CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While Semiconductor Foundry Manufacturing (Electronic Semiconductor) segment is altered to a 9.12 % CAGR throughout this forecast period.
China's (Including Taiwan) Semiconductor Filters market size is valued at USD 223.35 million in 2021, while the US and Europe Semiconductor Filters are USD 248.34 million and USD 221.9 million, severally. The proportion of the US is 26.04% in 2021, while China and Europe are 23.42% and 23.27% respectively, and it is predicted that China's proportion will reach 28.06% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 12.75 % through the analysis period. Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia are noteworthy markets in Asia, with a CAGR of 11.26%, 11.72%, and 9.41 % respectively for the next 6-year period. As for the Europe Semiconductor Filters landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD 113.2 million by 2028 trailing a CAGR of 10.82 % over the forecast period.
The global key manufacturers of Semiconductor Filters include Pall, Entegris, Nippon Seisen, Exyte Technology, Camfil, Ecopro, CoorsTek, YESIANG Enterprise, Donaldson Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share of approximately 71.61% in terms of revenue.
