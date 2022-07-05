Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 12% Through 2026

Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the distributed fiber optic sensor market size is expected to grow from $0.93 billion in 2021 to $1.04 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. The global distributed fiber optic sensors market size is expected to grow to $1.63 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.8%. The increase in consumption of oil and gas is driving the growth of the distributed fiber optic sensor market.

The distributed fiber optic sensor market consists of sales of fiber optic sensors by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to strain, temperature, and acoustic perturbations along with the performance of optical fiber networks. The distributed fiber optic sensors are generally used in high voltage electricity regions and are designed to withstand high temperatures. These are deployed to the high electromagnetic zone where electronic sensors cannot operate.

Global Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market Trends

Technological advancements are shaping the distributed fiber optic sensor market. Major players in the market are focusing on developing new technologies to lead the market.

Global Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market Segments

The global distributed fiber optic sensor market is segmented:

By Type: Single-Mode, Multimode

By Technology: Brillouin Scattering, Raman Scattering, Rayleigh Scattering

By Application: Strain Sensing, Temperature Sensing, Acoustic/Vibration Sensing, Pressure Sensing, Others

By End-User: Oil and Gas, Power and Utility, Safety and Security, Industrial, Civil Engineering

By Geography: The global distributed fiber optic sensor market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides distributed fiber optic sensor global market overviews, distributed fiber optic sensor global market analysis and distributed fiber optic sensor market forecast market size and distributed fiber optic sensor global market growth, distributed fiber optic sensor global market share, distributed fiber optic sensor global market segments and geographies, distributed fiber optic sensor global market players, distributed fiber optic sensor global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: AFL, AP Sensing GmbH, Baker Hughes Inc., Bandweaver, Brugg Kable AG, Fotech Solutions Ltd., Future Fiber Technologies Ltd., Halliburton, LIOS Technology GmbH, Luna Innovations Incorporated, OFS, Omnisens, Qinetiq Group PLC, Schlumberger Limited, Tendeka Group, Weatherford International, and Yokogawa Electric Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

