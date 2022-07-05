Global Polybutadiene (BR) Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Polybutadiene (BR) Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Polybutadiene (BR) Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the polybutadiene (BR) market size is expected to grow from $17.74 billion in 2021 to $19.44 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The global BR market size is expected to grow to $27.37 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.9%. Increased usage of polybutadiene in high-end tire manufacturing contributed to the polybutadiene (BR) industry growth.

The polybutadiene market consists of sales of polybutadiene and related services. Polybutadiene is a synthetic rubber that is formed from the polymerization process of the monomer 1,3-butadiene. Polybutadiene is abrasion-resistant and is used especially in the manufacture of tires, as an additive to improve the mechanical strength of plastics such as polystyrene and acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS). Polybutadiene is also used to coat or encapsulate electronic assemblies, offering high electrical resistivity.

Global Polybutadiene (BR) Market Trends

Neodymium polybutadiene (ND-PBR) rubber production is an emerging trend in the polybutadiene rubber market. Neodymium is a catalyzed synthetic polybutadiene, which has high elasticity and is resistant to dynamic stress at both high and low temperatures. It is majorly used in the manufacturing of tires, conveyor belts, golf balls, footwear, and other industries.

Global Polybutadiene (BR) Market Segments

By Product Type: Solid Polybutadiene, Liquid Polybutadiene

By Application: Automotive, Chemical, Industrial, Others

By Sales: Online, Offline

By Industry Vertical: Tire, Automotive, Chemical, Industry Rubber Manufacturing: Others

By Geography: The global polybutadiene (BR) market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Polybutadiene (BR) Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides polybutadiene (BR) global market outlook, analyzes and polybutadiene (BR) market forecast market size and growth, polybutadiene (BR) market share, polybutadiene (BR) global market segments and geographies, polybutadiene (BR) global market players, polybutadiene (BR) global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The polybutadiene (BR) market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Polybutadiene (BR) Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: © LG Chem Ltd, Versalis S.P.A, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, JSR Corporation, Reliance Industries Limited, Lanxess AG, Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, UBE Industries, Ltd, and Synthos S.A.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

