Edutainment Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 16% Through 2026

Edutainment Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Edutainment Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Edutainment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the edutainment market size is expected to grow to $9.82 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.9%. Increased adoption of edutainment globally is expected to propel the edutainment market growth during the forecast period.

The edutainment market consists of the revenues earned from edutainment centers and related services that provide education and entertainment. Edutainment is simply a combination of two disciplines education and entertainment collectively called educational entertainment. Edutainment centers are known to be the places that are visited by the children or their parents during the field trips like zoos, aquariums, science, botanical gardens, and children’s museum, and these places have educational features along with entertainment or amusement. Therefore, the edutainment centers are those where there is an establishment of learning through entertainment.

Global Edutainment Market Trends

Virtual Reality (VR) is the emerging technology shaping the edutainment market outlook that provides students with a memorable and immersive experience that feels real by creating a 360-degree digital learning environment. Virtual reality is a computer-generated 3D setting that covers a user and reacts to an individual’s actions, usually through immersive head-mounted displays. For instance, in March 2021, the 3D virtual simulation tool by Virtual Medical Coaching Ltd. was introduced to radiography students. This technology taught students through a complete process of learning anatomy, radiographic positioning, and pathology. Student feedback reveals that 3D virtual radiography simulation is a useful pedagogical tool in radiography education.

Global Edutainment Market Segments

The global edutainment market is segmented:

By Product Type: Interactive, Non-Interactive, Hybrid, Explorative

By Facility Size: 5,001 to 10,000 sq. ft., 10,001 to 20,000 sq. ft., 20,001 to 40,000 sq. ft., > 40,000 sq. ft.

By End-User: Children, Teenagers, Young Adult, Adult

By Geography: The global edutainment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Pororo Parks, Kidzania, Plabo, Legoland Discovery Center, Kidz Holding S.A.L, CurioCity, Kindercity, and Mattel Play! Town, Totter's Otterville, Little Explorers, Grey Sim, KneoMedia, Meraas, and ConveGenius.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

