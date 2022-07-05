Global Automated Storage And Retrieval System Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Automated Storage And Retrieval System Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Automated Storage and Retrieval System Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the automated storage and retrieval system market size is expected to grow from $8.15 billion in 2021 to $8.8 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. As per TBRC’s automated storage and retrieval systems market research the market size is expected to grow to $12 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.1%. The increasing demand for automation is significantly driving the growth of the automated storage and retrieval system market.

The automated storage and retrieval system market consists of sales of automated storage and retrieval system by entities (organizations, sole proprietors, partnerships) that store, buffer, and retrieve products in warehouses and distribution centers. Automated storage and retrieval systems are computer-controlled systems that automatically place and retrieve loads from set storage locations in a facility and provide products security, eliminate damage, and increase productivity, speed, and accuracy.

Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market Trends

Technological advancements are shaping the automated storage and retrieval systems market. Major market players are developing advanced automated storage and retrieval systems with innovative technologies for industrial use to cut back errors, reduce repetitive tasks, and lower processing costs.

Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market Segments

The global automated storage and retrieval system market is segmented:

By Type: Unit Load, Mid Load, Vertical Lift Module, Carousel, Mini Load

By Function: Distribution, Storage, Assembly, Kitting, Order Picking

By End-User: Automotive, Semiconductor and Electronics, General Manufacturing, Retail and Warehousing or Logistics, Aviation, Chemicals, Rubber, and Plastics, Healthcare and Pharma, Food and Beverage, Postal and Parcel

By Geography: The global automated storage and retrieval system market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Western Europe accounts for the largest share.

Automated Storage and Retrieval System Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides automated storage and retrieval system market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and automated storage and retrieval systems industry growth, automated storage and retrieval system market share, automated storage and retrieval system market segments and geographies, automated storage and retrieval system market players, automated storage and retrieval system market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The automated storage and retrieval system market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Automated Storage and Retrieval System Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Schaefer Systems International Pvt Ltd, Beumer Group, Daifuku Co. Ltd., Dematic, Honeywell International Inc, Kardex, Knapp AG, Murata Machinery Singapore Pte. Ltd., TGW Logistics Group, Swisslog Holding AG, Mecalux, System Logistics S.p.A., Vanderlande Industries, Westfalia Technologies, Inc. and KUKA Deutschland GmbH.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

