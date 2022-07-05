Submit Release
News Search

There were 418 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,459 in the last 365 days.

Singapore's FM Hails HM King Mohammed VI's Leadership in Fostering Tolerance and Respect for Religious Minorities

Singapore's FM Hails HM King Mohammed VI's Leadership in Fostering Tolerance and Respect for Religio

MOROCCO, July 5 - Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan praised, Monday in Rabat, the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI regarding tolerance and respect for religious minorities.

The Kingdom represents a model of tolerance, living together, openness and respect for religious minorities, considering that these are "special and valuable" values, said Balakrishnan at a joint press briefing with Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans abroad, Nasser Bourita, at the end of bilateral talks.

Indeed, Morocco sends a strong message to the rest of the world about tolerance and respect, said Singapore's top diplomat, who is on a working visit to Morocco.

Expressing his admiration for the Kingdom's leadership under the enlightened guidance of HM Mohammed VI, the official highlighted the invitation extended by the President of the Republic of Singapore, Halimah Yacob, to the Sovereign to pay an official visit to his country to bring forward the history of Morocco and its principles of tolerance.

MAP 04 July 2022

You just read:

Singapore's FM Hails HM King Mohammed VI's Leadership in Fostering Tolerance and Respect for Religious Minorities

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.