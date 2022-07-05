Submit Release
Minister of Foreign Affairs Confirms Resolve of Morocco, Singapore to Seize Opportunities for Bilateral Cooperation

MOROCCO, July 5 - Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita reaffirmed, Monday in Rabat, Morocco's and Singapore's resolve to seize opportunities for bilateral cooperation, especially in agriculture, tourism and investment.

Speaking at a joint press briefing with his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan, who is on a working visit to the Kingdom, Bourita stressed that both countries aspire to establish an investment forum before the end of this year.

This initiative will allow economic partners to benefit from opportunities offered to strengthen bilateral cooperation, he added.

In this regard, Bourita highlighted the significant presence of Singaporean investments on the African continent, just like Moroccan ones.

Morocco's top diplomat stressed the need to promote mutual cooperation to contribute to the growth and development of the continent and seize opportunities for economic cooperation with other countries, including those of West Africa and Central Africa.

Morocco and Singapore share the same vision of economic openness and promotion of entrepreneurship and investment, Bourita pointed out.

MAP 04 July 2022

