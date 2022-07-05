Speaker of Andean Parliament Commends Development Momentum in Laayoune

MOROCCO, July 5 - The Speaker of the Andean Parliament, Fidel Espinoza Sandoval, has commended the socioeconomic development momentum in the city of Laayoune, capital of the Moroccan Sahara.

"The city of Laayoune, which I visit for the second time, is undergoing a comprehensive development to improve the life quality of its inhabitants, especially in terms of infrastructure and new technologies," Sandoval told the press on the occasion of his visit Monday to Laayoune, at the head of a delegation of Andean parliamentarians

He also highlighted the action taken by the Kingdom, under the leadership of HM King Mohammed VI, to develop the education sector through the training of qualified human resources.

Sandoval noted the importance of holding the Andean Parliament's regular session in Laayoune, expressing his desire to further consolidate friendship bonds with Morocco and benefit from the Kingdom's experience in various fields, including new technology and human capital development.

This visit was an opportunity for the members of the Andean Parliament to learn about the socio-economic development momentum underway in the region Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra.

The members of the Andean Parliament -- a body of 25 elected members consisting of five MPs from each country (Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Chile)-- witnessed firsthand the economic momentum and the attractiveness of regional investments, in line with the vision of His Majesty the King, which aims to turn the southern provinces into a powerhouse of development at regional and continental levels.

Accompanied by the speakers of the House of Advisors and the House of Representatives, Naama Mayara and Rachid Talbi Alami, the members of the Andean Parliament visited large-scale projects in Laayoune. They were also informed of the different infrastructures that are part of the development model for the southern provinces.

Earlier in the day, the delegation had talks with the wali of the region Laâyoune-Sakia El Hamra, governor of the province of Laâyoune, Abdeslam Bekrate, and the president of the Regional Council, Sidi Hamdi Ould Errachid, in the presence of elected officials.

On this occasion, Bekrate noted that the region of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra experiences a qualitative leap in terms of public and private investment.

The local official also noted that the recent elections have resulted in the election of legitimate representatives of the people of the southern provinces who enjoy security and stability.

For his part, Ould Errachid said that this visit has allowed seeing in situ the efforts made through several infrastructure projects in different areas, including the social field, higher education and health.

This visit to the Kingdom, which will continue until July 9, is part of the strengthening of South-South cooperation advocated by HM King Mohammed VI, as well as the consolidation of the existing partnership between the Moroccan parliament and its Andean counterpart.

The Moroccan Parliament and its Andean counterpart had signed, in July 2018, a memorandum of understanding to establish channels of communication and parliamentary interaction through the exchange of visits, experiences, information and documents.

Under this MoU, the Moroccan Parliament has the status of advanced partner with this parliamentary organization.

The Andean Parliament is the governing and deliberative body of the Andean Community. It was created on October 25, 1979, in La Paz (Bolivia), through the Constitutive Treaty signed by the chancellors of Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela. It entered into force in January 1984.

MAP 04 July 2022