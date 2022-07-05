Andean Parliament's Ordinary Session in Laayoune: New Consecration of Moroccanness of Sahara (Speakers)

MOROCCO, July 5 - The Speakers of the House of Advisors and the House of Representatives, namely Naama Mayara, and Rachid Talbi Alami, on Monday described the decision of the Andean Parliament to hold its regular session in Laayoune as a new consecration of the Moroccanness of the Sahara.

The holding of the regular session of this body that includes MPs representing five countries (Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, and Chile), has a special significance and comes in support for the efforts made by official and parliamentary diplomacy, Talbi Alami told the press, on the sidelines of the visit of a delegation of members of the Andean Parliament to Laayoune.

The holding of this "very symbolic" meeting is a further confirmation of the Moroccanness of the Sahara, he stated, adding that this event is part of the lower house's strategy to support South-South cooperation and share experiences between African and South American countries, in implementation of the High Directives of HM King Mohammed VI.

The members of the Andean Parliament, visiting the Kingdom on July 1-9 at the invitation of their Moroccan counterparts, were "impressed" by the large-scale projects launched in Laayoune and the efforts made by the Kingdom for the development of its southern provinces, Talbi Alami said.

For his part, Mayara noted that the upcoming ordinary session of this parliamentary organization confirms support for the Moroccanness of the Sahara. This visit has allowed the Andean parliamentary delegation to learn about development projects underway in Laayoune, he added.

These projects illustrate the level of socio-economic progress in the region Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra and development efforts to meet the aspirations of the local population, Mayara added.

The Speaker of the House of Advisors also emphasized the importance of this visit and of the exchange of experiences in consolidating South-South cooperation.

MAP 04 July 2022