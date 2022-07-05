Biologics Market Growth Is Boosted With Increasing Investments For Life Science Research

Biologics Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing funding from public and private organizations for the development of vaccines against COVID-19 is expected to drive the market in the forecast period. The large amount of funding from the public and private organizations accelerates the process of drug development and supports research of new drugs. For instance, In 2020, MTF Biologics which is a global non-profit organization has awarded over $1 million in funding to 11 research studies across the US through its 2020 Extramural Research Grants Program. According to the biologics industry analysis, increasing public-private funding for life science research will enhance the research and development which will drive the growth of the biologics market.

The biologics market size is expected to grow from $253.41 billion in 2020 to $420.55 billion in 2025 at a rate of 10.7%. The biologics market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2025 and reach $664.74 billion in 2030.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has revised its regulations to eliminate outdated biologics requirements, thus allowing drug manufacturers to employ new manufacturing technologies and testing capabilities, which is one of the key biologics market trends. Standard preparations (standard solutions containing a precisely known concentration of an element), which help to ensure safety, purity and potency of biologics, can now be obtained from sources other than the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER), or can be developed internally by the biologics license applicant. The FDA has also removed a rule (Section 610.21 of FDA code) which specifies minimal potency limits to be met for certain antibodies and antigens. In addition, the FDA is also updating regulations (Section 610.53 of FDA code) regarding storage periods and storage conditions for biologics.

Major players covered in the global biologics market are Merck & Co., Inc., AbbVie Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc.

TBRC’s global biologics market report is segmented by type into monoclonal antibodies (MAbs), therapeutic proteins, vaccines, by distribution channel into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies/ drug stores, others, by route of administration into oral, parenteral, others, by drug classification into branded drugs, generic drugs, by mode of purchase into prescription-based drugs, over-the-counter drugs.

Biologics Market 2022 - By Type (Therapeutic Proteins, Monoclonal Antibodies ((MAbs), Vaccines), By Route Of Administration (Oral), By Drug Classification (Branded Drugs, Generic Drugs), By Mode Of Purchase (Prescription Drugs, Over-The-Counter (OTC) Drugs), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a biologics market overview, forecast biologics market size and growth for the whole market, biologics market segments, geographies, biologics market trends, biologics market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

