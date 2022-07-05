Agriculture Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 11% Through 2026

Agriculture Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Agriculture Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the agriculture market size is expected to grow from $11,287.56 billion in 2021 to $12,541.15 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The global agriculture market size is expected to grow to $18,814.21 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.7%. Agriculture companies will increase acquisitions in arable land to increase crop production. Agriculture companies are expected to increase their presence and activities to meet increased demand from farming activities and increase their growth.

The agriculture market consists of sales of agriculture and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide agriculture and related services such as animal and crop production and other support services. Agriculture involves the cultivation of plants, and animal and bird rearing for food, fabrics, fibers, bio-fuel, medicinal and other products used to sustain and enhance human life. This market also includes horticulture and aquaculture. This market excludes proceeds from captive (internal) consumption of agriculture and forest produce for further processing.

Global Agriculture Market Trends

Shortage of labor and increasing demand for advanced agriculture tools in many countries is driving the demand for agriculture robots or agribots. Agribots are used in farmlands for pruning, weeding, and spraying pesticides and herbicides. They are connected to tractors for spraying water, seeds, pesticides, nutrients, and harvesting. For instance, Energid Citrus Picking Robot System picks an orange every two seconds from a tree, thus enhancing productivity and thereby limiting the need for agricultural labor.

Global Agriculture Market Segments

The global agriculture market is segmented:

By Type: Animal Produce, Crop Production, Rural Activities

By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce, Others

By Nature: Organic, Conventional

Subsegments Covered: Milk, Honey, Meat, Wool, Egg, Skin and Hide, Live Animals, Other Animal Produce, Grain Farming, Oilseed Farming, Fruit and Nut Farming, Vegetable Farming, General Crop Farming, Greenhouse, Nursery, and Flowers, Fishing, Hunting and Trapping, Forestry and Logging, Agriculture and Forestry Services

By Geography: The global agriculture market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Agriculture Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides agriculture market outlook, analyzes and forecasts market size and agriculture market growth, agriculture market share, agriculture market segments and geographies, agriculture market players, agriculture market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The agriculture market research report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Agriculture Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Cargill Incorporated, Dairy Farmers of America, Bayer AG, WH Group Limited, Bunge Limited, Wens Foodstuff Group Co. Ltd, Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, Corteva Inc, Olam International, and Land O'Lakes Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC