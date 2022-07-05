Global Benzene Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Benzene Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Benzene Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the benzene market size is expected to grow from $67.61 billion in 2021 to $71.59 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. As per TBRC’s benzene industry outlook the market is expected to grow to $84.81 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.3%. The increased use of styrene to drive the benzene market growth.

The benzene market consists of sales of benzene and related services by entities that produce benzene. Benzene is used as an intermediary chemical in the manufacture of plastics, resin, nylons, and synthetic fibers.

Global Benzene Market Trends

Many companies in the benzene market are focusing on research and developmental activities to discover new technologies and processes for the production of benzene. The technologies developed are expected to help curb environmental issues.

Global Benzene Market Segments

By Manufacturing Process: Pyrolysis Steam Cracking of Naphtha, Catalytic Reforming of Naphtha, Toluene Hydrodealkylation, Toluene Disproportionation, From Biomass

By Derivative: Ethylbenzene, Cumene, Alkylbenzene, Aniline, Chlorobenzene, Cyclohexane, Maleic Anhydride, Others

By Application: Plastics, Resins, Synthetic Fibers, Rubber Lubricants

By Geography: The global benzene market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, N Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Benzene Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides benzene global market overview, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global benzene market, benzene global market share, benzene global market segments and geographies, benzene global market players, benzene market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The benzene market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Benzene Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Ameriya Oil Ref. Co., Angarsk Petrochemical, Alexandria National Refining, and Petrochemicals Company (ANRPC), Arsol Aromatics GmbH & Co. KG, Atyrau Oil & Gas, Azerkhimija, BASF SE, Borealis AG, Bp Plc, and Braskem.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

