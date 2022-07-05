Optimal Introduces Virtual Employee Services
We provide end-to-end solutions with full-time, offshore employees.LOS GATOS, CA, UNITES STATES, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies worldwide are facing manpower shortages. The reasons are territorial boundaries that restrict their growth and take their brand to the back seat. There is a dire need to hire skilled professionals to meet their ongoing client demands. Keeping this talent shortage issue in mind, Optimal Group has come up with an effective solution, i.e., virtual employee service, with the launch of its new online venture named Optimal virtual employee.
Although the company already has operational offices in Australia and India, they have been serving startups, established organizations, and Fortune 500 companies worldwide for the last 12+ years. Their services include web design, mobile app development, software development, and more. These services are now available to global clients via virtual employee services.
At the successful Optimal Virtual Employee (OVE) launch, the company’s Operations Director- Dharmesh Shah, shared his goals behind their new venture. He said, "We have seen that many companies, specifically those in the information technology industry, are facing challenges in skilled human resources management. They cannot hire the talent they are looking for at their local level and an affordable cost. Keeping this in mind, Optimal Group has introduced this exciting new initiative. We cost-effectively offer world-class software developers, app developers, web designers, data scientists, and digital marketing experts. It will help companies facing IT staffing issues in the western world. It will also help workers in developing nations get jobs in their own countries. The virtual staff will get international exposure while living in and working in their own countries,"
By accompanying his fellow business partner, Shantanu Dublish, OVE’s Marketing Director added his thoughts and explained how OVE can help the companies in meeting their talent shortage problem. He said "Our cost-effective solutions offer customized and flexible engagements. We provide services across multiple time zones without the issues of handling staff physically. We handle IT manpower management issues of companies while letting them focus on their core business. Our website https://www.optimalvirtualemployee.com provides details of our services. We follow monthly rolling contracts, which ensures that there is no additional burden on manpower outsourcing companies. We work as a bridge between the global talent pool and companies looking for talent,"
